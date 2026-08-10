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TUZLUK to Have World Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

MK Tuomanen directs the piece, presented by Cannonball at the Asian Arts Black Box.

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TUZLUK to Have World Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Turkish-Colombian-American performer, Izzy Sazak, will take the audience on a wild ride; unpacking the awkward beauty of growing up mixed, caught between two empires-worth of daddy issues and messy history. TUZLUK lovingly deconstructs the myth of the neo-liberal hero-man, mixing geopolitics with a hilarious, heartfelt and fast-paced examination of identity and inheritance.

Sazak defies censorship, deftly weaving together a collage of memory and fantasy to tell a story of making peace with the one thing none of us get to choose- one's fortune. James Bond, mean girls, paper puppets, salt circles and giant heroes populate this ambitious, tell-all, one-person show, leaving no one unscathed and everything on the floor. 

*Tuzluk: turkish for “salt shaker”, and the colloquial name for the popular children's game; "cootie-catcher" or fortune-teller. 

Performances will run September 8-22 at Asian Arts Black Box 1219 Vine St.

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