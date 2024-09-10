Xora Odelle's OF MICE AND WOMEN to Have World Premiere at Philly Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Xora Odelle will debut her original play, Of Mice and Women, at her personal residence (4729 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA) for four showings through September 28th, 2024. This one act, half-hour production invites audiences into the dysfunctional relationship of a couple dealing with a mouse problem in their apartment. This Fringe Festival world premiere opens for press on Friday, September 20th at 6pm.

Xora Odelle, director of the 2024 Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival's "Goldie and the Green Mountains", is both writer and co-star of the production. She describes the play as semi-autobiographical with a dash of magical realism: "my hope for this show, while deeply personal to me, is for it to have universal resonance, especially for women and all gender minorities." According to her website, the playwright's mission is "to dance on the edge of controversy in mindful ways that challenge and change [her] audience." This debut production certainly aligns with that mission, as Odelle invites audience members into her West Philadelphia home for an immersive experience that investigates the nuances of toxic relationships within the boundary of one, tense night. This interactive, genre-bending production premiers as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, committed to celebrating work that expands the boundaries of art in the Philadelphia region.

This hyper-intimate dramedy will be performed by the playwright, Xora Odelle and co-star, Rick Anthony. The play, which delves into themes of misogyny, sanity, and the absurdity of abuse, will be directed by seasoned director, Angela Trovato, with directorial assistance from Irmak Sağır and production assistance from Anna Fiscarelli-Mintz. The play examines the disturbing intrigue of toxicity, challenging audiences to understand why so many find themselves in relationships that hinder more than help. United in their desire to unpack why many stories use abuse as solely a plot point, the team of Of Mice and Women explores the horrifying foundation underpinning relationships that fall along a spectrum of dysfunction. The production blends elements of tragedy and comedy to honor the gradients of emotions that erupt from two people sharing intimacy and vulnerability in a deeply flawed society.

Tickets to Of Mice and Women are currently on sale at PhillyFringe.org. The tickets use a sliding scale of $0-50 with a suggested donation of $10. Limited seating is available. More information about the leading artist can be found at xoraodelle.com, Instagram @xoraodelle, or Twitter @xoraodelle.

Performance Details

Xora Odelle presents

Of Mice and Women

September 20th - 28th

Xora Odelle's Personal Residence

$0-50

Tickets available at https://phillyfringe.org/events/of-mice-and-women/

