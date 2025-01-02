World Premiere of Michael Hollinger's HOLY GRAIL OF MEMPHIS, is Coming to Arden Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Holy Grail of Memphis, beginning January 16. The comedy, written by Philadelphia-based, award-winning playwright Michael Hollinger, takes audiences on a profound journey of transformation and restoration. Newton Stover II unearths long-lost blues recordings and fights to restore his grandfather’s music studio and fractured family legacy in a tale of redemption, resilience, and the power of the blues. Directed by Terrence J. Nolen, producing artistic director for the Arden, Holy Grail of Memphis unfolds on the Arden’s intimate 175-seat Arcadia Stage with previews beginning January 16, opening night on January 22, with performances through February 23.

Bringing Holy Grail of Memphis to life on the stage are six incredibly talented actors, including Matteo Scammell (he/him), Erin Malimban (she/they), Newton Buchanan (he/him), Kishia Nixon (she/her), Mary Martello (she/her), and Fred Michael Beam (he/him).

Holy Grail of Memphis takes place in present-day Memphis, Tennessee, and the stage design immerses audiences in the atmosphere of a mid-century recording studio, complete with vintage equipment, microphones, mixers, and amplifiers. Amongst the meticulously crafted stage setting, theatergoers are introduced to Newton "Newt" Stover II (Matteo Scammell), a man striving to rebuild his life and preserve his family's legacy after uncovering the long-lost recordings of legendary blues guitarist and singer Alfred "Deaf Duck" Mason (Fred Michael Beam). Mason, who was Deaf, performed throughout the Mississippi Delta for decades, inspiring countless other great Black bluesmen and women, including Mississippi John Hurt, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Memphis Minnie. The play highlights the rich history behind the origins of the Blues and pays homage to legendary Black blues musicians who paved the way for other future artists of color. With the help of his tech-savvy intern, Lee Hara (Erin Malimban), and Derek Benoit (Newton Buchanan), a scholar, musician, and Newt’s former bandmate, Newton plans to release Mason’s recordings to the public and restore his grandfather’s studio to its former glory. However, the arrival of an unexpected visitor could throw his plans into disarray.

“At its heart, the play is about listening: how we listen, and what we choose to hear. This relates to music, of course, but also to all human interactions, within and across cultural divides,” says Hollinger. “As the characters begin to come into focus, they wind up embodying many cultural divides: between generations, genders, ethnicities, abilities, and geographies. Every combination of these characters produces both friction and the opportunity to listen better and more empathetically. This, I hope, will be part of the takeaway for audiences as they leave the theatre and return to their lives.”

A longtime collaborator with the Arden for more than 30 years, Holy Grail of Memphis will be Hollinger’s tenth world premiere at the Arden. His partnership with the Arden began in 1994 with his first world premiere, An Empty Plate in the Café Du Grand Boeuf, and has since added an impressive roster of additional world premieres, including Incorruptible, Tiny Island, Red Herring, Tooth and Claw, Opus, Ghost-Writer, Under the Skin, and the musical TouchTones. Of the nine world premieres, Hollinger has earned three Barrymore Awards for Outstanding New Play and the F. Otto Haas Award for an Emerging Theatre Artist. Hollinger’s work as a playwright, lyricist, composer, and adaptor has been widely produced across the United States and internationally, with many of his productions translated into multiple languages.

