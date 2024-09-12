World Premiere Theater Experience NICHOS Comes to Teatro Esperanza in Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Esperanza Arts Center and artists Tanaquil Márquez, Ximena Violante, and Calo Rosa are preparing for the world premiere of NICHOS, a multidisciplinary theater creation that traces the evolution of Mexican culture through 500 years of conquest, colonization, exile, assimilation, and cross-cultural generations. The production, which will play at Teatro Esperanza in Philadelphia from October 17-27, 2024, explores the cultural ethos of Mexican identity, following the storylines of three different families on their immigration odyssey across time and space.

"NICHOS amplifies Mexican culture, drawing out both historical and fantastical elements, aiming to keep the spirit of Mexican identity alive," said creator, writer, and director Tanaquil Márquez. "Our wish is to engage the Mexican community in Philadelphia to experience their cultural vibrancy at Teatro Esperanza through the great joys and magic of the Mexican culture and the relatable story of the challenges Mexican families face when they leave their country, original music stemming from Son Jarocho traditions, and Mexican visual art."

Inspired by interviews and oral histories from the Philadelphia migrant community and their respective families in Mexico, NICHOS explores the question, "When one leaves their country, what do they take with them and what do they leave behind?" Beginning with the final day of the Aztec empire, the epic narrative follows the storylines of three different families moving through Mexico's history to physically and symbolically depict how Mexican culture has evolved through exile, assimilation, and subsequent cross-cultural generations. The production illustrates the crossroads faced by a Mexican migrant when striving to preserve their culture. Beyond the Mexican community, NICHOS' exploration of identity in the face of displacement, conquest, and colonization is an experience shared by individuals of diverse backgrounds.

To symbolize the action of cultural change, the story will be told through the concept of a nicho. A nicho originated as a small three-dimensional version of the Roman Catholic retablo in an effort for Spanish conquerors to convert indigenous Mexicans to Catholicism. What was once a representation of colonization has now refashioned itself into a colorful, decorative artisanal shadow box, honoring pre-Hispanic roots and pop culture. This theatrical play will be staged upon a larger-than-life nicho, designed and built by the acclaimed muralist Calo Rosa and set designer Michael Lambui. The show is performed in Nahuatl (one of the indigenous languages of Mexico, spoken by the Aztecs), Spanish, and English.

The project began in summer 2023 with workshops designed for migrant and Latine community members to participate in the development of the piece as they explored Mexican cultural roots through music, theater and art. The end product is the result of stories told by a collective of community members, artists, and the Mexico City native band Ampersan. The cast includes 3 professional actors (Victor Rodriguez, Gabbie Velazsquez, and Nayeli De Jesus) and 15 actors from the migrant community, most of whom have never been on stage before. Ximena Violante is the Music Director and Composer of the show's original songs along with Kevin García and Zindu Cano from the band Ampersan.

