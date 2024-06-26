Women Instrumentalists In Jazz: The New Generation to be Presented At Chris' Jazz Cafe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia, will be celebrating young, up and coming female performers and instrumentalists as part of a new series in July named Women Instrumentalists in Jazz: The New Generation.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, July 24 with the Sarah Hanahan Quartet. Hanahan is a New York City-based jazz saxophonist currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Jazz Performance at The Juilliard School. On Thursday, July 25, West Philly-based vibraphonist Hudson River takes the stage. The 25-year-old started playing mallet and auxiliary percussion in the Upper Darby High School drumline before becoming a street performer and performing at various venues in Philadelphia. On Friday, July 26, the Hailey Brinnel Quintet featuring special guest trumpeter Summer Camargo hits the iconic venue's stage. Brinnel, a trombonist, vocalist and educator based in Philadelphia, was a finalist in the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, featured on Spotify's “Best Vocal Jazz of 2022” editorial playlist, and named one of GRAMMY.com's "10 Emerging Jazz Artists to Watch." On Saturday, July 27, the Laura Orzehoski Quintet will close out the series. Orzehoski is currently enrolled in Jazz Studies at Temple University under the direction of Terell Stafford. Although still a full-time student, Laura has performed at multiple venues across the East Coast, including Dizzy's Jazz Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and at Birdland in New York City.

Women Instrumentalists in Jazz: The New Generation was made possible by Live Music Society's Music in Action grant, of which Chris' was a recipient. It helps small venues shine the spotlight on emerging minority artists and women in the music industry. “We plan to host several festivals and workshops focusing on women in the coming year,” said Mark DeNinno, chef/owner of Chris' Jazz Café. “We hope this program will bring attention to female-focused events while fostering bonds between local female artists, where they can hone their craft while creating collaborations that lead to friendships, community support, mentorships, and networking in the jazz industry.”

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly.

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.

