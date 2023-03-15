Wilma Theater Presents ETERNAL LIFE PART 1, April 11- 30

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia is proud to present the world premiere of ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green, on stage April 11-30 2023.

ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 centers on a family in the near future that tries to live well amidst space travel, an ancient goose, and a mysterious man peddling an immortality elixir.

This modern fable is also filled with humor and whimsy. "Davis uses whimsy to dig into the big existential questions of life, partnership, and parenting," said Green, who previously directed the world premiere virtual production of James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play FAT HAM.

This production is one of three of Davis's plays receiving world premieres this year, along with THE HIGH GROUND at Arena Stage and ORIGIN STORY at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

"ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 is inspired by questions about family, how you pass on what you have to the next generation, and the impossibility of getting everything right as a parent." Davis said.

Tickets to ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 are $25-$59, and can be purchased at wilmatheater.org, by calling our box office at 215-546-7824, or when visiting our box office at 265 S. Broad Street in Center City. Discounts are available to students and those working in the theater industry.

The cast of ETERNAL LIFE PART 1 includes Wilma Theater HotHouse Acting Company Members Sarah Gliko, Brandon J. Pierce, Steven Rishard, and Lindsay Smiling, along with performer Jennifer Kidwell. The creative team includes Set Designer Matt Saunders, Costume Designer Azalea Fairley, Lighting Designer Masha Tsimring, Sound Designer Jordan McCree, Projection Designer Alan Price, Stage Manager Patreshettarlini Adams, and Dramaturg Mariah Ghant.

Open Captioning and an Audio Describer will be available on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. Please contact the Box Office at 215-546-7824 if you plan to use these services and/or need special accommodations.

The matinee performance of Eternal Life Part 1 on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. will be an inclusive (aka "relaxed") performance. Relaxed performances provide a welcoming, "shush-free" environment that lets all patrons attend the performance and express themselves freely, without judgment or inhibition. There will be slight performance adjustments.