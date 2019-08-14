Wilma Theater Kicks Off New Season with World Premiere Adaptation of THERE for Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Who are we if not you and me? On which side of history are we going to be? Is place an illusion? Are we borrowing the here and now and if we are from whom? Is destruction an inseparable component of love? These are some of the questions posed by Lebanese poet and artist Etel Adnan in her introspective poem There: In the Light and the Darkness of the Self and of the Other.

Renowned visual artist and film maker Rosa Barba and Wilma Theater Artistic Director Blanka Zizka team up to create this world premiere adaptation of this poem. In collaboration with the Wilma HotHouse acting company and composer / sound designer Alex Dowling, this project is an experiment in theater making. There will be presented in partnership with FringeArts for the 2019 Fringe Festival.

The Wilma HotHouse has a storied history with the text of There. "It was the very first text explored with the Wilma's HotHouse company four years ago," states Zizka. 'I wanted to look at a work that could potentially use every member of HotHouse, regardless of race, gender, or age, and was not a "classic" but rather a modern text that would question the complexities of our current world.'

Last year Zizka invited Barba to join her in an experimental collaboration to stage the poem. There will be a new type of collaboration bringing together the strong physical presence of HotHouse actors, Zizka's dynamic staging with Barba's visual aesthetic and Dowling's experimental vocals.



Wilma HotHouse is, at its heart, Wilma's investment in the artistic community of Philadelphia. It serves as the central vehicle to bring our work to audiences. Launched in 2016, Wilma HotHouse has become an incubator for artists, artistic exploration, learning, and practice; allowing us to dive more deeply into new projects and develop them over longer periods of time. The core group of actors performing on our stage are members of Wilma Hothouse.

The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art. We engage artists and audiences in imaginative reflection on the complexities of contemporary life. We present bold, original, well-crafted productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles.



After every performance an informal discussion about the production with Wilma artists and staff will be held in Good Karma Café.



Sneak Peaks: September 11, September 12, September 18, September 19, 2019 at 6:30pm: An inside look at the themes, content, and history of each production, including a pre-show tour.



Open Caption Performance: September 22, 2019 at 2pm



Etel Adnan Panel: Sunday, September 15 post-show: A discussion of Etel Adnan's poetry, moderated by Laynie Browne, featuring: Jena Osman of Temple University; Kaelen Wilson-Goldie, author of Etel Adnan, the poet's first book-length biography; and Sarah Riggs, poet and translator of Time, a collection of Adnan's rare works written in French.





