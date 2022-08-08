Watermelon Bathtub Presents BODIES, September 24

Have you ever had a deep, difficult, or funny relationship with your own body? Have you ever been able to put into words how it felt?

"Bodies" is a cabaret style circus piece that explores the relationships people have with their body, with emphasis on reducing stigma by showing authentic, relatable, and tangible first person narratives that combine spoken word and circus movement.

Enjoy spoken word combined with contemporary circus performances that will explore our bodies.

Learn more about contemporary circus, and the future of this limitless art form, as well as stigmas around certain bodies both within and often excluded from it.

"Bodies" will be performing one night only at the Circus Campus so don't miss out! There will be two performances this evening. Don't forget to vote for your Fringe favorite!

I look forward to being in contact with you about this truly unique experience. "Bodies" is presented by Watermelon Bathtub, a partnership of circus artists working to explore pathways of storytelling by understanding and working with body identity and movement to reflect on social constructions in our communities.

"Bodies" will premiere at the Circus Campus on September 24, 2022 at 6:45pm and 8:45pm, in conjunction with "Stunkered."