Walnut Street Theatre Announces its 216th Season- 'The Season That Dreams Are Made Of!'

walnut street theatre announces 2024-25 season lineup

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA Photo 3 Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREE
East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Top Dog Cocktails For Night Of Opera, Art And Co Photo 4 East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Top Dog Cocktails For Night Of Opera, Art And Cocktails

Walnut Street Theatre Announces its 216th Season- 'The Season That Dreams Are Made Of!'

Walnut Street Theatre Announces its 216th Season- 'The Season That Dreams Are Made Of!'

Walnut Street Theatre, America's Oldest Theatre and a National Historic  Landmark, has announced its 216th season of live entertainment, and its 42nd season as a not for-profit producing theatre company. This is “the season dreams are made of,” with three phenomenal  musicals, a powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play, and a comedic masterpiece. As a self-producing  regional theatre, the Walnut is the most popular theatre company in Philadelphia. 

“As we built this season, I was thinking about the dreams we are collectively chasing,” says  Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard who is celebrating his 42nd anniversary at the theatre this  season. "From fame to family to a better tomorrow, our 216th season explores the dreams that drive us  all.” 

The season begins in the streets of New Jersey with the sensational behind-the-scenes story of  Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in JERSEY BOYS. Ushering in the holiday season, ELF The Musical  brings you the charming story of Buddy, the human raised by elves, and his trip to the magical land of  New York City to find his birth father and save Christmas. DRIVING MISS DAISY is the Pulitzer Prize winning play about an unlikely friendship between an elderly Jewish widow and an African American  chauffeur in 1940s Atlanta, and the transformative nature of their relationship. When spring arrives, you'll be sneezing with laughter at Noël Coward's HAY FEVER, where we invite you to the Bliss family  country house for a weekend of madcap games and melodrama. Closing out our 216th season is  DREAMGIRLS, the Broadway sensation telling the story of a Supremes-like girl group learning that stars  rise and fall, but dreams last forever.

2024-25 SEASON 

JERSEY BOYS  

 

Starts October 1, 2024 

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had  ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage,  off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over  again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with the Broadway  musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this  is the musical that's just too good to be true!  

 

ELF The Musical  

 

Starts November 19, 2024 

ELF The Musical is the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag as a baby and was raised  as an elf! Buddy is unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making  abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, he embarks on a journey to New York City  with dreams to find his birth father and discover his true identity. What's an adopted elf to do when he  realizes his father is on Santa's 'naughty' list and his half-brother doesn't believe that there is a Santa  Claus? It's up to Buddy to save Christmas in this hilarious and charming Broadway musical!  

 

DRIVING MISS DAISY  

 

Starts January 7, 2025 

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, DRIVING MISS DAISY is about the transformative power of friendship. Miss  Daisy is an elderly Jewish widow who is struggling to come to terms with her diminishing independence.  After a car crash, her son convinces her to take on a chauffeur and hires an African American driver  named Hoke. Set in Atlanta from the late 1940s to early 1970s, the relationship between Miss Daisy and  Hoke changes from one of employer and employee to a deep friendship, as they encounter issues of  growing old, race and class in an America fighting for equal civil rights.  

 

Noël Coward's HAY FEVER 

 

Starts February 11, 2025 

From Noël Coward, the master of witty comedy, HAY FEVER. Judith Bliss, the once glittering star of the  London stage, is still enjoying life with more than a little high drama and the occasional big scene. To  spice up her weekend, she invites a young suitor to join her in the country, but her novelist husband and  two children also have the same idea, and their unassuming visitors are thrown into a living melodrama. 

Misjudged meetings, secret seductions and scandalous revelations run riot at the most outrageous of all  house parties. This delightful comedy will have you sneezing with laughter!  

DREAMGIRLS  

 

Starts March 25, 2025 

Stars rise and fall… but dreams live forever! This sensational Broadway musical tells the story of a 1960s  Supremes-like girl group that catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their  friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? Full of  onstage joy and backstage drama DREAMGIRLS is a sweeping and inspirational journey with a dazzling  production, powerhouse vocal performances, and an unforgettable score filled with pop, R&B, gospel,  disco and more! 

Our 2024-2025 Season starts October 1. Now is the time to subscribe and avoid disappointment by  guaranteeing your seats today. Thousands were turned away from the Walnut's record-breaking run of  Disney's Beauty and the Beast.  

Subscriptions are available now for as little as $26 per show – up to a 70% savings off regular ticket  prices! For information on season subscriptions, call the Walnut at 215-574-3550 ext. 6, or visit our  website at WalnutStreetTheatre.org

 

All show titles, dates, and prices are subject to change.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
SKELLIG Comes to the Randall Theater in February Photo
SKELLIG Comes to the Randall Theater in February

SKELLIG directed by Taylor Harlow, will be performed February 8th-10th, 2024, in Randall Theater (2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA) featuring Temple student performers.

2
Temple Theaters to Present SKELLG, Based on the Childrens Novel by David Almond Photo
Temple Theaters to Present SKELLG, Based on the Children's Novel by David Almond

TEMPLE THEATERS PRESENTS: SKELLIG - A whimsical window into the changes of childhood. Based on the award-winning children's novel, this fantastical story explores the mysteries of childhood. Don't miss this enchanting production at Randall Theater in Philadelphia.

3
FROM OKRA TO GREEN Comes To Temple Theaters Photo
FROM OKRA TO GREEN Comes To Temple Theaters

Shange's work returns to the Temple Theater stage with FROM OKRA TO GREENS, a 'choreopoem' set to the beat of contemporary African-inspired music. The work features the poetic stylings of Shange, designed to propel audiences across time and space and into the true heart of love.

4
Music And Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin And The Philadelphia Orches Photo
Music And Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin And The Philadelphia Orchestra Present 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert

Join Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra for the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert. A partnership with Girard College and Global Citizen’s Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.

More Hot Stories For You

Temple Theaters to Present SKELLG, Based on the Children's Novel by David AlmondTemple Theaters to Present SKELLG, Based on the Children's Novel by David Almond
SKELLIG Comes to the Randall Theater in FebruarySKELLIG Comes to the Randall Theater in February
FROM OKRA TO GREEN Comes To Temple TheatersFROM OKRA TO GREEN Comes To Temple Theaters
The No Name Pops Bring BROADWAY IN THE BURBS to Immaculata University in FebruaryThe No Name Pops Bring BROADWAY IN THE BURBS to Immaculata University in February

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie in Philadelphia Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
Ladysitting - World Premiere! in Philadelphia Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
The Lehman Trilogy in Philadelphia The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical in Philadelphia BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (3/26-5/05)
Funny Girl in Philadelphia Funny Girl
Academy Of Music (7/16-7/28)
Fima Chupakhin in Philadelphia Fima Chupakhin
Harold Prince Theatre (2/29-2/29)
12 Angry Jurors in Philadelphia 12 Angry Jurors
WCR (3/22-3/24)
A Case For The Existence Of God by Samuel D. Hunter in Philadelphia A Case For The Existence Of God by Samuel D. Hunter
Theatre Exile (1/04-1/21)
Once on This Island in Philadelphia Once on This Island
Arden Theatre Company (5/16-6/16)
Josh Jay ♦ Look Closer: A New Magic Show in Philadelphia Josh Jay ♦ Look Closer: A New Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (1/20-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You