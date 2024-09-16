FRANKENSTEIN Comes Alive With New Adaptation From Lightbooth Blackout At Widener University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lightbooth Blackout, in partnership with Lone Brick Theatre Company, debut's a contemporary and surprising adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic tale of horror FRANKENSTEIN. This fresh reimagination will be staged in the historic Lathem Hall on Widener University's campus for a limited engagement from October 10-20.

Victor Frankenstein, a scientist driven by ambition and lust for knowledge, has become obsessed with creating life from the assembled parts of dead men. But when he finally succeeds, Victor is horrified by the results. Unable to flee from his new "Creation", Victor must choose whether to accept his life's work or risk its vengeance; a choice that threatens to reveal the true legacy of horror that comes with the name FRANKENSTEIN.

This production fuses Shelley's original text, pop culture, and early staged adaptations to create a minimalist reimagining, rich with original music played live throughout by composer Mick Loro. This new adaptation thrusts the eternal question of this classic story front and center to audiences: who is the true monster, the creation or creator?

"I love every iteration and influence this story has left on our culture." says playwright and director Dave Ebersole. "It feels like we're still in conversation with Mary Shelley and what she seemed to be warning us about in her novel. Whether it's about technology, morality, sexuality, love, companionship, legacy, this story continues to hold up a mirror to our hopes and our fears."

Actor Walter McCready, who plays multiple different roles, comments on the legacy of this tale "The reason we're attracted to keep telling this story is that humanity has this fascination with creating monsters and the irony is we rarely recognize the true monsters until it's too late."

Hulking creatures, insidious hunchbacks, and deathly brides are character tropes that have attached itself to Shelley's original story over the years. This production embraces them in a different light. "We're not burying the actors underneath makeup, we're exploring the horror underneath the skin that causes them to commit the acts they ultimately do." Ebersole says.

Nolan Maher, who plays the character billed only as "The Creation" says "He reflects the worst outlook of what people have of themselves, and that can be truly terrifying." One of the many characters Britt Fauzer portrays is the mysterious Bride. " We've seen that character, we know who that character is. She's tall, she's towering, but the one thing she doesn't do is talk." Fauzer says "This Bride has a voice, she has agency."

Like McCready and Fauzer, Carlos Jiga and Stacy Skinner are tasked with multiple roles in the play, both familiar and new. Jiga says to expect from the role of Ygor to be a lot more "sassy" than previous interpretations. While Skinner sums up one of the core messages of the play by asking "What are the consequences of deeming someone as unlovable?"

Thomas-Robert Irivn, a longtime collaborator with Ebersole and Loro, is cast in the title role of Victor Frankenstein. He says of staging FRANKENSTEIN in the historic Lathem Hall at Widener University "It's the most perfect and immersive atmosphere to experience a gothic horror story."

Lightbooth Blackout is a project from writer/director Dave Ebersole ?and musician/ sound designer Mick Loro. Over the past decade the duo have collaborated on numerous theatrical productions across the Philadelphia area. This is their first live production under the name Lightbooth Blackout.

FRANKENSTEIN will be performed at Lathem Hall 1301 Potter St, Chester, PA 19013

October 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30pm

October 19th at 3pm & 7:30pm

October 20th at 1pm

Tickets are on sale now!

Website: lightboothblackout.com

Photo by Kathy Lee

