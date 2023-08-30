WAITING FOR GANOL To Bring Laugh-out-loud South Philly Gender Reveal To 2023 Fringe

Blue or pink: What do you think?

The Cosentinos are nearly ready to cut open a giant cannoli and reveal their new baby's sex to the world. You're invited into their backyard for WAITING FOR GANOL, a uniquely Philly, uniquely funny new comedy. In a site-specific staging at the Maas Building (1320 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia), audiences will become a part of a South Philly family's dramatic gender reveal for three performances only: September 7, 20, and 24.

Says playwright Alex Marcus, a South Philly-based writer who has appeared in Slate, The A.V. Club, and Philly's former City Paper: "I heard a story about a gender reveal gone wrong and it got me thinking: Why is this something we suddenly ritualize? And often in such ridiculous ways? What is it that's really underlying the latest viral freakout (or forest fire)? And where does a kid go in life when a path is predetermined for them by the color of the cream in an oversized pastry? I set out to write a play that wrestles with some of those questions while showing its audience a madcap good time, and I'm thrilled to premiere it at this year's Philly Fringe."

WAITING FOR GANOL deals with its characters' excitement and fear around a soon-to-arrive baby, exploring the shape of parental love and the paths we choose to lay out for our children. With characters that include a married couple, their friends, and a grandfather, the play brings perspectives across older and younger generations, across parents and the childless. And through its site-specific, outdoor staging, the production will drop audiences into the action, as if they are literally in the Cosentino family's South Philly backyard. Directed by Arielle Sosland, the work features a cast of five: Joe Falcone, Samantha Ricchiuti, Maria Riillo, Harrison Rothbaum, and Stu Sklar (bios below).

Tickets to WAITING FOR GANOL are currently on sale through Philly Fringe (Click Here) or at WaitingForGanol.com. General admission is $25; Pay What You Can tickets start at $5. Find more information at WaitingForGanol.com and on Instagram @WaitingForGanol.