WAITING FOR GANOL To Bring Laugh-out-loud South Philly Gender Reveal To 2023 Fringe

Audiences will become a part of a South Philly family's dramatic gender reveal for three performances only.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Photo 2 Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!
Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY S Photo 3 Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Starring Kate Baldwin
Video: First Look at Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Photo 4 Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

WAITING FOR GANOL To Bring Laugh-out-loud South Philly Gender Reveal To 2023 Fringe

WAITING FOR GANOL To Bring Laugh-out-loud South Philly Gender Reveal To 2023 Fringe

Blue or pink: What do you think?

The Cosentinos are nearly ready to cut open a giant cannoli and reveal their new baby's sex to the world. You're invited into their backyard for WAITING FOR GANOL, a uniquely Philly, uniquely funny new comedy. In a site-specific staging at the Maas Building (1320 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia), audiences will become a part of a South Philly family's dramatic gender reveal for three performances only: September 7, 20, and 24. 

Says playwright Alex Marcus, a South Philly-based writer who has appeared in Slate, The A.V. Club, and Philly's former City Paper: "I heard a story about a gender reveal gone wrong and it got me thinking: Why is this something we suddenly ritualize? And often in such ridiculous ways? What is it that's really underlying the latest viral freakout (or forest fire)? And where does a kid go in life when a path is predetermined for them by the color of the cream in an oversized pastry? I set out to write a play that wrestles with some of those questions while showing its audience a madcap good time, and I'm thrilled to premiere it at this year's Philly Fringe."

WAITING FOR GANOL deals with its characters' excitement and fear around a soon-to-arrive baby, exploring the shape of parental love and the paths we choose to lay out for our children. With characters that include a married couple, their friends, and a grandfather, the play brings perspectives across older and younger generations, across parents and the childless. And through its site-specific, outdoor staging, the production will drop audiences into the action, as if they are literally in the Cosentino family's South Philly backyard. Directed by Arielle Sosland, the work features a cast of five: Joe Falcone, Samantha Ricchiuti, Maria Riillo, Harrison Rothbaum, and Stu Sklar (bios below).

Tickets to WAITING FOR GANOL are currently on sale through Philly Fringe (Click Here) or at WaitingForGanol.com. General admission is $25; Pay What You Can tickets start at $5. Find more information at WaitingForGanol.com and on Instagram @WaitingForGanol.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Student Blog: Theater as a Non-Major Photo
Student Blog: Theater as a Non-Major

I wanted theater to be a way for me to escape into another world for a few hours a day, taking on a character and focusing on something that I know I can do and I know I can enjoy, whether that’s a music rehearsal, blocking session, or choreography. 

2
The Crossing Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With CRICKETS IN OUR BACKYARD Photo
The Crossing Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With CRICKETS IN OUR BACKYARD

Three-time Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, kicks off its 2023-2024 season with Crickets in our Backyard on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. 

3
Turkish Psychedelic Rock Icon Gaye Su Akyol to Launch U.S. Debut Tour Photo
Turkish Psychedelic Rock Icon Gaye Su Akyol to Launch U.S. Debut Tour

Get ready for the mesmerizing Turkish psychedelic rock icon, Gaye Su Akyol, as she announces her highly anticipated U.S. debut tour. Don't miss this unique fusion of Turkish classical and folk music with mind-expanding psychedelic rock.

4
The Crossing to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With CRICKETS IN OUR BACKYARD in Chestnut Hill Photo
The Crossing to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With CRICKETS IN OUR BACKYARD in Chestnut Hill

Join The Crossing, a three-time Grammy Award-winning choir, for their 2023-2024 season opener 'Crickets in our Backyard.' Don't miss this remarkable event featuring renowned flutist Claire Chase and conductor Donald Nally.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Story Pirates: The Amazing Adventure Tour 2023
Keswick Theatre (9/20-9/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aoife O'Donovan - Special Guest Yasmin Williams
Penn Live Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doubt: A Parable
The Stagecrafters (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garbage Jam
Fidget Living Room Space (9/09-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Arden Theatre Company (9/21-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once Upon A Mattress
Forge Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You