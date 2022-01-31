Villanova Theatre Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS, A Reign Of Terror Tragicomedy

Villanova Theatre presents The Revolutionists, written by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Valerie Joyce, and on stage February 10th - 20th in the Court Theatre at the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts. Heads will roll in this raucous, razor-sharp comedy centering on four righteous babes at the heart of the French Revolution.

What happens when you put former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges, and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle in a room together? They'll hang out, murder Marat, and try and beat back the (all-too-familiar) extremist insanity of Paris' Reign of Terror, of course! Alternatingly incendiary and inspiring, The Revolutionists is a fiercely funny fever dream that lets audiences decide - should they "let them eat cake" or is it "off with their heads?"

According to playwright Lauren Gunderson, "I write plays that I like to describe as having endings with hard hope...It makes the characters and hopefully the audience want to keep fighting, keep going, keep living, and keep learning at the end of the play." As the most produced playwright in America in 2017, Gunderson's feminist work has become a staple of the regional theatre scene.

In the wake of protests and uprisings in the United States, The Revolutionists emerges once more as a timely rumination on the role of violence in the quest for change. Yet Gunderson's lively interchange of ideas is balanced by her unforgettable characters and gift for verbal comedy, resulting in a "sassy, hold-on-to-your-seats theatrical adventure" that delights as well as enlightens (Cincinnati Enquirer).

Director and Theatre Department Chairperson Valerie Joyce has approached this creative process with a focus on fostering dialogue, creativity, and collaboration in the rehearsal room. According to Dr. Joyce, "The Revolutionists is a wildly engaging play that holds a lot of joy and encourages contemplation. The play speaks broadly to our chaotic moment in time. The swift and bizarre shifts in the justice-or lack of justice-that's happening outside our doors, is something that audiences can easily tap into. Audiences will enjoy four strong performers bringing to life women whose voices haven't been recognized or written into the historical record. These women take charge of their lives and their circumstances and rise above what is expected or demanded of them to do things that are important and make a difference in their communities."

Production dramaturg Autumn Blalock has been particularly excited about the intentional parallels between Gunderson's work and the contemporary conversations around race and political action. Blalock states "This story is about moving the minds of people who are on the fence, who are afraid, or who are simply in denial. This story is about defining true allyship, true activism, and true courage."

According to Blalock, Villanova's production of The Revolutionists comes at a time when the conversation around white allyship is as urgent and important as ever. Blalock's dramaturgical research has helped to develop the dramatized relationship between the real historic figure, playwright Olympe de Gouges, and the fictionalized Marianne Angelle, a spy in the Caribbean Revolution.

Set designer Marie Laster is the first to create a thrust design in the newly opened Court Theater in the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts, utilizing the versatility of the space to create an immersive experience, with three sides of the thrust stage surrounded by audience members. This configuration will be reminiscent of the department's previous performance space in Vasey Hall, where Villanova Theatre was housed for sixty years. The design itself features two levels and showcases a guillotine lording above the action. The dream of any playwright, Olympe's study includes a revolving bookcase, allowing stealthy entrances and exits under the nose of the Jacobins.

The Revolutionists's Costume Designer, 30+ year Villanova Theatre veteran and Barrymore Award-winner Janus Stefanowicz, is taking inspiration not only from late 18th century French fashion but from women's rights movements across history, including Victorian and 20th century suffragists. The character of Marianne, a spy in the Caribbean revolution, even includes a modern camouflage-patterned headwrap paired with a traditional skirt and jacket ensemble. The incredibly detailed designs are also giving the Villanova Theatre costume shop a chance to utilize the myriad tools available in the new Mullen Center space, including a 3D printer - used for full face masks - and embroidery and cricket machines, which enables the inclusion of such details as hundreds of embroidered flowers with rhinestones for Queen Marie Antoinette. The talented and versatile graduate student cast includes faces familiar to Villanova audiences - Sarah Stryker, J Bean Schwab, Ali Scaramella Baker, and Veshonte Brown.

The Revolutionists will run from February 10th to February 20th, 2022 in the Court Theatre. Speaker's Night, immediately following the performance on February 17th, will feature a Q&A session with director Valerie Joyce, Production Dramaturg Autumn Blalock, and special guest speaker Gabriela 'Gabi' Sanchez, Co-Artistic Director & Managing Director, Power Street Theatre (see full biographical information below). Villanova Theatre is located on the Villanova University campus in the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts (at Lancaster & Ithan Aves.).

Performances will be held Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets run $26 - $30, with discounts available for students, seniors, MA in Theatre alumni and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at www.villanovatheatre.org or by calling the box office at 610.519.7474.