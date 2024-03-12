Video: Get A First Look at THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Arden Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at The Lehman Trilogy, the 2022 Tony Award winner for Best Play as it makes its highly anticipated Philadelphia premiere March 13 at Arden Theatre Company. Check out the video!

The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a financial company that changed the world. Following a sold-out run in London's West End and eight Tony Award nominations for its Broadway run, the saga soon unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning March 7, opening night March 13, with performances through April 7.

This epic theatrical triumph takes audiences on a three-hour journey exploring nearly two centuries of the Lehman family from their humble beginnings to the devastating failure of a financial institution that would bring the global economy to its knees.

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power is directed by Terrence J Nolen, and co-conceived by Jorge Cousineau and Terrence J. Nolen.

Beginning on a September morning in 1844, a young man, immigrating from Bavaria, stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they established - Lehman Brothers Inc., collapses into bankruptcy, triggering one of the largest financial crisis in history.

Featuring three of the region's most talented actors, Scott Greer, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Akeem Davis, playing the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, The Lehman Trilogy is an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts. The actors play more than 50 characters throughout the production, giving life to all those intermingled with the Lehmans and their dealings.

The Lehman Trilogy was written by Stefano Massini, the first Italian author and playwright to receive a Tony Award. He is a novelist and playwright whose works, including The Lehman Trilogy, have been translated into 27 languages, and his plays have been performed in more theatres around the world than those of any other living Italian writer, produced as far afield as Iran and Korea.

The story was adapted by Ben Power, a Tony Award-winning writer for theater, television, and film. Since 2010, he has worked with London's National Theatre, including six years as Deputy Artistic Director and two years programming at the Shed.

The production design team includes Casie Girvin (Assistant Director), Jonathan Silver (Associate Director) Lyndsey Connolly (Stage Manager), Jorge Cousineau (Set & Video Designer), Krista Smith (Lighting Designer), Asaki Kuruma (Costume Designer), Chris Colucci (Sound Designer), Neill Hartley (Dialect Coach), and Melanie Cotton (Movement Coach).

Tickets

Individual tickets begin at $50, with discounts available for students, groups of 10, seniors, children, and teens. Tickets are available online at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or at the box office at Arden Theatre Company at 40 N. 2nd Street.