Vanessa Kamp's SPEAK ENGLISH to Debut in the US at the Cannonball Festival 2024

SPEAK ENGLISH, a 60-minute solo performance is debuting in the US at Cannonball as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, is created by Vanessa Kamp, an artist based in Barcelona. The show, which draws from dance and movement, performance, devised theatre, experimental sound, and improvisation, is about finding the limits of cohesion and the making of meaning. Part fantasy, part comic, part drama, Kamp creates spaces with narratives that can disappear or be completely non-linear. The performance runs September 20-22, 2024 at Icebox.

Tickets at Fringearts.com.

About the artist

Vanessa Kamp is a multi-disciplinary artist originally from the Washington, DC area based in Barcelona, Spain, committed to a hybrid practice embracing many disciplines and vocabularies from which to construct critical meanings around feminism, capitalism, power: textiles and rhizomatic thinking, performance and improvisation, sculpture, movement, writing, sports, poetry, linguistics.

www.vnsskmp.com

www.cheetahbanks.com

About Cannonball Festival

Cannonball Festival is a curated performance series taking place September 1st through 29th, concurrent with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. This satellite festival is all about building community and creating a hub of energy so we can make this fringe season a splash! With over 130 events spanning theater, dance, circus, and film, including indoor and outdoor mainstage shows, nightly cabarets, events, workshops, and more, Cannonball has something for swashbucklers of all ages and inclinations. Learn more at www.cannonballfestival.org.

