VIDEO: Pennsylvania Ballet Releases Digital Holiday Card

The video features leaps and turns by company dancers, and a moving score by the orchestra.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Pennsylvania Ballet is keeping up the festive spirit by bringing brilliant artists together to create warm and joyous holiday magic.

Today, the company released a digital holiday card for its patrons, fans and the beloved city of Philadelphia. The video features leaps and turns by company dancers, and a moving score by the orchestra.

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


