VIDEO: Pennsylvania Ballet Releases Digital Holiday Card
The video features leaps and turns by company dancers, and a moving score by the orchestra.
Pennsylvania Ballet is keeping up the festive spirit by bringing brilliant artists together to create warm and joyous holiday magic.
Today, the company released a digital holiday card for its patrons, fans and the beloved city of Philadelphia. The video features leaps and turns by company dancers, and a moving score by the orchestra.
Check out the video below!
