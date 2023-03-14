VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for LADY DAY at Philadelphia Theatre Company

Go inside rehearsals of Lady Day at Philadelphia Theater Company with all new video. Lady Day is written by Lanie Robertson, with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate, and direction by Jeffrey L. Page.

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

LAURIN TALESE (Lady Day) has been captivating audiences with her pure tone and poignant lyrics since childhood. A Cleveland, Ohio native, Laurin was classically trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, The Cleveland School of the Arts, and later received a bachelor's degree in Vocal Performance from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Her debut album, Gorgeous Chaos, produced by Emmy-winning producer Adam Blackstone and released in 2016, features a stellar lineup of musicians and was met with wide acclaim.

Ms. Talese's talents have allowed her to travel around the globe, performing in a host of internationally renowned venues including the Newport Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in 2018 when Laurin won the seventh annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Laurin Talese is proud to represent the United States as a cultural ambassador with American Music Abroad - an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by the Association of American Voices. Following in the footsteps of former Ambassadors Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, and Dave Brubeck, Laurin Talese performs for international audiences and leads educational workshops to bring jazz to new populations.

In 2021, Ms. Talese made her Philadelphia Orchestra debut performing repertoire, including her original composition, "This Love" conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. Laurin Talese enjoys serving as Vice President of the Recording Academy's Philadelphia Chapter and on the boards of Jazz Philadelphia, and the University of the Arts' Alumni Council. In 2022, Laurin premiered her newest work, Museum Of Living Stories, commissioned by Chamber Music America.⁣⁣