Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for LADY DAY at Philadelphia Theatre Company

Performances begin April 6th and run through April 30th, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Go inside rehearsals of Lady Day at Philadelphia Theater Company with all new video. Lady Day is written by Lanie Robertson, with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate, and direction by Jeffrey L. Page.

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

LAURIN TALESE (Lady Day) has been captivating audiences with her pure tone and poignant lyrics since childhood. A Cleveland, Ohio native, Laurin was classically trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, The Cleveland School of the Arts, and later received a bachelor's degree in Vocal Performance from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Her debut album, Gorgeous Chaos, produced by Emmy-winning producer Adam Blackstone and released in 2016, features a stellar lineup of musicians and was met with wide acclaim.

Ms. Talese's talents have allowed her to travel around the globe, performing in a host of internationally renowned venues including the Newport Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in 2018 when Laurin won the seventh annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Laurin Talese is proud to represent the United States as a cultural ambassador with American Music Abroad - an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by the Association of American Voices. Following in the footsteps of former Ambassadors Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, and Dave Brubeck, Laurin Talese performs for international audiences and leads educational workshops to bring jazz to new populations.

In 2021, Ms. Talese made her Philadelphia Orchestra debut performing repertoire, including her original composition, "This Love" conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. Laurin Talese enjoys serving as Vice President of the Recording Academy's Philadelphia Chapter and on the boards of Jazz Philadelphia, and the University of the Arts' Alumni Council. In 2022, Laurin premiered her newest work, Museum Of Living Stories, commissioned by Chamber Music America.⁣⁣


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month Photo
Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month
Renowned Latin music superstar Frankie Negron will perform his hits at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Browse Philadelphia Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Philadelphia Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Philadelphia!
PYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto Competition Photo
PYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto Competition
Participating in The School District of Philadelphia’s All-City Music Program is a great honor, and this year six members of the PYO Music Institute have placed in the All-City Concerto Competition. Consisting of the top performing student musicians within The School District of Philadelphia, the All-City Music Program is audition based and includes a full symphonic orchestra, concert band, and choir.
1812 Productions To Present The Philadelphia Professional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES W Photo
1812 Productions To Present The Philadelphia Professional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, is preparing for the professional regional premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's smash hit comedy.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature TheatreVideo: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
March 14, 2023

Signature Theatre is presenting Pacific Overtures with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman. Get a first look at the cast in action!
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met Opera's FALSTAFFVIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met Opera's FALSTAFF
March 9, 2023

Watch highlights from the Met Opera's production of Falstaff, now on stage through April 1st. Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging.
VIDEO: Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre CompanyVIDEO: Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18. Celebrating the storied career of Stephen Sondheim-one which lasted over fifty years with productions on Broadway, the West End, and around the world-Putting It Together is the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.
VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'
March 8, 2023

Celebrate International Women's Day with this fierce performance of SIX's “Heart of Stone” from the Aragon Tour’s Alternate Queens Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Kelly Denice Taylor, and Cassie Silva, filmed at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre
VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANICVIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.
share