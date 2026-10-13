VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE to Open at PCS Theater

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PCS Theater presents Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, directed by Karen R. Johnston, for a limited engagement on the Main Stage, October 30 through November 7.

Family reunions can be complicated. Add a fading movie star, her much younger boyfriend, an outspoken housekeeper with a flair for prophecy, and decades of unresolved sibling rivalry, and you have the perfect recipe for theatrical hilarity. Set in a picturesque farmhouse in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the play introduces audiences to Vanya and his adopted sister Sonia, two middle-aged siblings who have spent much of their adult lives caring for their aging parents and watching the world pass them by. Their quiet, predictable existence is turned upside down when their glamorous, self-absorbed movie star sister Masha arrives unexpectedly with Spike, her handsome and considerably younger boyfriend.

What follows is a wildly entertaining weekend filled with sibling squabbles, bruised egos, romantic complications, outrageous costumes, and the kind of family dysfunction that makes everyone else's relatives seem perfectly normal.

For director Karen R. Johnston, the play offers something not often explored on stage: a coming-of-middle-age story.

'There don't seem to be many 'coming-of-middle-age' stories,' Johnston reflects. 'The last play I directed was On Golden Pond which focuses on characters in their 80s. They might call it their 'coming-to-the-end' story. (Norman certainly would; he was a bit of a curmudgeon.) And for nearly 20 years I directed high school theater so I walked beside hundreds of coming-of-age-stories in real time.'

Now, Johnston finds herself exploring a different chapter of life, one that hits particularly close to home.

'Vanya, Sonia, and Masha are in their fifties. So am I, as it happens, which was part of the draw I suppose. That and the fact that it's funny. Really funny.'

And funny it is. Beneath the witty dialogue, outrageous personalities, and increasingly ridiculous situations lies a surprisingly relatable story about aging, missed opportunities, and the realization that life doesn't always unfold as expected.

'Middle age doesn't always feel funny,' Johnston acknowledges. 'Time marches on. People die. Some dreams are not going to come true. Things we thought were permanent begin to disappear. That's where these siblings are. Stuck in old patterns. Suddenly noticing what they've lost. So how can this be funny?'

The answer, she believes, is found in the very nature of being human.

'The play can be funny because we are funny. Real people are funny and Christopher Durang had a gift for seeing that. We are funny even when things get hard - especially when things get hard.'

That balance of laughter and vulnerability is at the heart of Durang's comedy, which won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. Inspired by the works of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, Durang brilliantly blends classic theatrical themes of longing, regret, and unfulfilled dreams with contemporary humor and wonderfully absurd situations.

Johnston notes that while theater enthusiasts may recognize references to Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, Three Sisters, The Seagull, and The Cherry Orchard, no familiarity with the Russian playwright is necessary to enjoy the production. The play stands on its own as an entertaining and surprisingly touching examination of family, change, and the complicated business of growing older.

Leading the six-person ensemble is Thomas-Robert Irvin as Vanya, the quietly frustrated brother whose patience with modern life and his family is wearing increasingly thin. Susan Bolt portrays Sonia, his adopted sister, whose years of feeling overlooked have left her longing for a life beyond the family farmhouse. Kathy Gilbert takes on the role of Masha, their larger-than-life sister, a successful actress whose dramatic entrance threatens to upend everyone's world.

Matthew Carter plays Spike, Masha's youthful, attention-loving boyfriend, whose carefree confidence creates more than a little tension among the siblings. Jennifer Trimble portrays Cassandra, the family's eccentric housekeeper, whose ominous predictions and theatrical warnings add another layer of delightful absurdity. Rounding out the cast is Miriam Walton as Nina, an enthusiastic young aspiring actress whose arrival further complicates the weekend's already tangled relationships.

Together, the ensemble brings Durang's wonderfully dysfunctional family to life, moving effortlessly between laugh-out-loud comedy and moments of genuine tenderness.

For Johnston, the magic of the play lies not simply in its humor, but in what that humor allows us to discover about ourselves.

'It's often the funny that helps us get unstuck and gives us the courage to get our hopes up,' she explains. 'Durang captured all of this then crafted it into characters and chaos that make excellent theater.'

That sense of hope is what ultimately elevates Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike beyond a traditional family comedy. Beneath the bickering and biting one-liners is a reminder that even when life has taken unexpected turns, there is still room for connection, reinvention, and the possibility of happiness.

Johnston is also quick to recognize the collaborative spirit that brings the production to the stage.

'Literature isn't theater until it is alive. I will be forever grateful to this cast, crew, and creative team who worked with so much joy to bring this piece of theater to life.'

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike runs October 30 through November 7, 2026, on the PCS Theater Main Stage in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. This is a limited engagement.

The production runs approximately two hours and contains mild language and adult themes. Audience discretion is advised.

For tickets, performance times, and additional information, visit pcstheater.org.

About PCS Theater

Founded in 1911, The Players Club of Swarthmore (PCS Theater) has been a cornerstone of community theater in Swarthmore, PA, for over a century. What began as a small group of local performers has blossomed into a thriving, entirely volunteer-run organization dedicated to bringing high-quality theatrical experiences to the community. From its humble beginnings in the Women's Club building to its current home on Fairview Road, PCS Theater continues to thrive through the passion, talent, and dedication of its volunteers.

With a rich history spanning classic plays, contemporary works, musical theater, and children's programming, PCS Theater offers a diverse range of entertainment and educational opportunities, including Main Stage and Second Stage productions, children's theater, and youth workshops. PCS takes pride in its commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement, inclusivity, and the development of local talent.

Accessibility is an important part of PCS Theater's commitment to making live theater available to everyone. The 300-seat Main Stage is an ADA-accessible venue, offering AirCaps smart glasses for captioning and ListenWIFI assistive listening devices to enhance the theatergoing experience. PCS Theater is also a proud participant in the Art-Reach ACCESS program, helping make the arts more affordable and accessible to individuals and families. The Raymond W. Smith Second Stage is accessible by stairs only.

PCS Theater offers free off-street parking and is conveniently located near public transportation. SEPTA's Media/Wawa Line (formerly R3) stops at Swarthmore Station, approximately a 10-minute walk south along Route 320.

For more information, visit www.pcstheater.org.

Pictured: Kathy Gilbert, Thomas-Robert Irvin, Susan Bolt

Photo Credit: Jeff Martin



Photo Credit: Jeff Martin

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