Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets

Following his incredibly successful two year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run culminating in 100 sold out shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon USHER is bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile and slick moves to fans all across the globe.

USHER will be traveling across the country performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from COMING HOME, his ninth studio album slated for release on February 9, via mega/gamma.

Produced by Live Nation, USHER: Past Present Future 24-city tour will visit arenas across North America starting August 20 at Capital One Arena in Washington DC making stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in Chicago at United Center on October 29.

How to Get Tickets to Usher's Tour

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, February 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of USHER: Past Present Future. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10am local time until Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for USHER: Past Present Futurethrough Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10am local time to Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Usher, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

USHER: Past Present Future NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

ABOUT USHER

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation.

Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.

A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he will be celebrating 30 years as an entertainer, releasing his ninth studio album, COMING HOME.