Upper Merion Underground Players to Present ALICE IN WONDERLAND This Month

Upper Merion Area High School's Underground Players have been working hard since the beginning of their school year for the new special showing of Stage Partners' Alice In Wonderland. With a twist to the original story, Alice In Wonderland will show a new quirk of what Wonderland can truly feel like. Upper Merion's Michael Barash is directing this peculiar show, which will be running on November 14 and 15 at 6PM and November 16 and 17 at 2PM. Please note that the showing on Saturday, November 16 will have an ASL interpreter. Upper Merion Area High School is located at 465 Crossfield Road, King of Prussia. Ticketing information can be found here.

Alice In Wonderland is a fairy tale that was written by Lewis Carroll in November of 1865. With many different forms of the story, this play can be seen as an exciting retelling of the original tale. This play is a trip down the rabbit hole of fun adventures! Not only will the play have multiple running days, it will also have a Mad Hatter Tea Party on November 16, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. This tea party will be at Upper Merion Area High School in their commons. It will have many fun activities, including face paintings, food and drinks, crafts, and pictures with the cast! Tickets will be 10 dollars per child.

The cast includes a total of 23 students, all attending different grades at Upper Merion. Many students are excited for the play this year as many of the cast members have been a part of the Underground Players for much of their high school careers.

The set of Alice In Wonderland is designed by the Underground Players' stage crew with help from their set technician Peter Vreelan. The producer and club sponsor is Erica Imhoff. The director of the play is Michael Barash The president of the organization is JoEllen Johnson. The vice president is Lily Jackman. The stage manager is Grayson Kelly. The marketing director is Cat Lee. The media directors are Emma Menke and David Rendon-Garcia. The Costume Designer is Rebecca Futty.

About Upper Merion Underground Players

The Upper Merion Underground Players are a high school theatre organization based in King of Prussia. They have been performing plays and musicals and captivating audiences for over 25 years. Notable alumni of the UM Underground Players include Matt Decker and Erin Reilly, founders of Theatre Horizon, as well Elena Camp.

