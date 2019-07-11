Upper Darby Summer Stage Presents Sold Out Performances Of FROZEN, JR.

The cold won't bother the audience members who scored tickets to Upper Darby Summer Stage's sold-out production of Disney's Frozen Jr. as they come out of the summer heat and chill-out to enjoy the show! Five sold-out performances take place on July 24, 25, and 26.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's Frozen, Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life for kids of all ages to enjoy. The enchanting production features all of the memorable songs, including "Let it Go," from the animated film plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

The performances take place at Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel Hill, PA. Performances are approximately one-hour long and ideal for children four and up. Every summer Upper Darby Summer Stage offers a total of seven unique musicals for every member of the family. The public is invited to visit www.udpac.org or call the Box Office (610.622.1189) to learn more about the exciting season of affordable family fun.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney's Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney's Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! This is a show for the entire family, and one not to be missed.

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Katie Till of Newtown Square) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Master Jones IV of Philadelphia) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna's sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Emma Speck of Drexel Hill) and break her icy spell. Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mystical trolls, a comedic snowman (Nicholas Borgesi of Havertown), harsh conditions, and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter's cold grip.

Director Sarah DeNight of Philadelphia is excited to oversee the production. "This is the first time Upper Darby Summer Stage has presented this show and really, it's one of the first times the Junior version has been performed in this region. Audiences will love it because the show truly reflects the Summer Stage message found in the song "To Fill the World with Love." In fact, the lyrics of one of the songs in the show aligns perfectly with the Summer Stage message: 'I take this warmth within and send it up above. Goodbye to dark and fear; let's fill the world with light and love.' We hope every audience member will walk away inspired not only by the visually stunning production elements but by the positive message."

Upper Darby Summer Stage and the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center are jointly sponsored by the Upper Darby Township Mayor and Council and the Upper Darby School District Board of School Directors through the Department of Recreation and Leisure Services.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You