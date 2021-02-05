University of the Arts Presents EQUINOX FESTIVAL 2021

Student of the Ira Brind School of Theater Arts at the University of the Arts will present Equinox Festival 2021, February 12-13 at 7:00 P.M. EST and February 13-14 at 2:00 P.M. EST.

Equinox is an annual new one-act play festival that is entirely student written, designed, and produced by University of the Arts students. In this web-based, multimedia new play process, students experiment with new media while exploring these new plays and adapting all elements to this digital format remotely from home. Now in its twenty-fifth year, Equinox is an incredible annual opportunity for new and returning students to explore the theatrical process while also learning to navigate the new works development process with their peers.

This year, Equinox focuses on what happens when a theater process starts with design as its initial inspiration. All pieces presented in this festival are in response to a collage and detailed scenic package created by Scenic Designer Sarah Court '22. Sarah gathered her own inspiration from a selection of images curated by this year's producers, Emily Betts, Monti Cerabino, Amir Gad, and Lindsey Silver '22.

This festival will be available for viewing at www.equinoxfestival2021.com on February 12-14th 2021 and will feature these four new one-act plays:

PUMP TO PUMP by Matthew Bock, Directed by Emilia Amador:

Pump to Pump follows the lives of people who work at a gas station, and their outlooks on life, as well as how their perspectives and thoughts clash, overlap, or simply fail to do either.

BERZERK! by Will Vence Jr., Directed by Brennah Leone:

Berzerk! is a superhero coming of age play that attempts to make sense of the undisclosed realities of being a child star.

BODIES AND BONES by Sophia Snyder, Directed by C Castro:

In Bodies and Bones, six people seek genuine human connection and confide in the audience about their most obsessive thoughts about touch, isolation, and death.

LOOK UP, CANYON by Isabella Capelli, Directed by Ryan Louis:

Look Up, Canyon explores how people navigate conversation, intimacy and connection in short, fleeting moments of existence in a common, relatable, and real place: the car.

For tickets or more information, please visit www.equinoxfestival2021.com.