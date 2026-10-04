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Tyler Houchins to Premiere JUST LEAVE EVERYTHING TO ME at Rosy's Taco Bar East

The performance will take place on November 5.

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Tyler Houchins to Premiere JUST LEAVE EVERYTHING TO ME at Rosy's Taco Bar East

Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins will premiere his new cabaret Just Leave Everything to Me: The Music of Jerry Herman on Thursday, November 5 at Rosy's Taco Bar East. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM.

The show is the second installment in Houchins' Songbook Series, following his Judy Garland show Down a Yellow Brick Road, which played multiple engagements at New York's Don't Tell Mama before coming home to Rosy's in May 2024.

Houchins, a Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Fellow, weaves Herman's standards - Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage aux Folles, Mack & Mabel - with genuine rarities, including the title song Herman wrote for the 1998 Barney film (performed in the movie by Bernadette Peters) and numbers from his 1996 television musical Mrs. Santa Claus, starring Angela Lansbury.

The evening is framed by Houchins' personal story: growing up gay in the South, he found permission to be himself in Herman's music. Now a Philadelphia-area teacher, he performs the show as a thank-you - and a way of passing the music forward. 

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