Town & Country Players Present The World Premiere Of COLD STUN

As part of the Town & Country Players Signature Series, a program created to support and encourage new play development, Town & Country Players is proud to premiere the drama Cold Stun as a mainstage production for the 2019 season. Cold Stun, written by former Provincetown, Massachusetts resident (and current Bucks County resident), Rob Rosiello, was inspired by his experience rescuing "cold stunned" sea turtles on Cape Cod. Each year sea turtles migrate long distances from their feeding grounds in the North to their Southern nesting sites.

Several factors trigger the migration South but for some unknown reason sometimes young turtles do not start the trip on time and as the water temperatures dip, their body functions decline and they end up being washed up on shore in a barely alive condition. Rosiello uses the sea turtle rescues as the backdrop and as a metaphor for his story about Randall Cook, a middle-aged man dealing with his impending divorce, his overbearing ever-present mother who has something to say about everything and his constant memory of his father who disappeared at sea.

Cold Stun will make its World Premiere at Town & Country Players on May 31st. Cold Stun previously received stage readings in New York City and Town and Country Players.

Rob Rosiello is a theatre and film professor at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, PA, and a graduate of Villanova University's Masters' Program in Theatre. He is a Princess Grace Playwriting and Eugene O'Neill Play Conference Semi-Finalist and Arch and Bruce Brown Playwriting Competition Finalist. In March 2018 his drama, A Song I Forgot to Sing, received its world premiere at Old Academy Players in Philadelphia, PA. He was a teaching assistant at Primary Stages School of Performing Arts in NYC, and a member of the Barrymore Award Winning ensemble of Angels in America. Rosiello produced the National Tour for RuPaul's Drag Race Winners Seasons 1-5 on behalf of LOGO TV and ABSOLUT.

Directed by Sarah LeClair, this production is at Town and Country Players located on Route 263 in Buckingham PA, and runs weekends from May 31st - June 15th. Curtain time is 8pm for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows on May 31st, June 1st, 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th & 15th. Matinees are at 2pm on Sundays June 2nd and 9th. Tickets can be ordered online at www.townandcountryplayers.org or by calling the Box Office at 1-800-838-3006. General $20.

Pictured: Cold Stun Playwright Rob Rosiello in front of one of the Days' Cottages on Cape Cod

