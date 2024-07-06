Town & Country Players Announces The Cast Of THE 39 STEPS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town & Country Players has announced the cast of its upcoming fall show, Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps, opening September 27th!

The cast includes Jeremy Weir (Richard Hannay), Kellie Zappala (Annabella Schmidt/Margaret/Pamela), Riley Frankhouser (Clown) and Matthew Thompson (Clown).

The 39 Steps is directed by Susan Galli and produced by Suzanne Ardite. It was adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps. A fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. In The 39 Steps, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she's a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called "The 39 Steps" is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure.

Tickets are on sale now! The show runs Sept. 27, 28, Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 8:00PM and Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 12 at 2:00 PM. Visit www.townandcountryplayers.org, email tandcbox@gmail.com, or call (215) 348-7566 to secure seats.

