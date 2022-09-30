Three Renowned Dance Companies Take The Stage In New Dance Series at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced a new Dance Series for the 2022-23 performing arts season. The Saturday 2PM series begins with signature retrospective performances by Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, one of the country's premier contemporary Asian-American dance companies, on Saturday, November 5.

Next, Uptown welcomes the internationally renowned Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Kulu Mele combines both traditional dance and hip hop in their performances and audience members will find themselves on their feet! The series closes with SHARP Dance Company. SHARP blends classic dance technique with intriguing stories that speak to the human experience creating an artistic experience that is relatable to all audiences. SHARP performs Saturday, June 10.

All Dance Series performances are at 2PM. All shows are in the 327-seat A. Roy Smith Mainstage theater. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For more about Uptown shows and concerts, the Dance Series, Theatre Society Subscriptions, Friends of Uptown, and more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200186®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"World-class dance will now be seen right here in West Chester," said Carmen Khan, Artistic Director. "We're thrilled to be able to bring these three unique companies to Chester County audiences and our intimate venue is a wonderful setting for dance experiences."