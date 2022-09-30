Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Three Renowned Dance Companies Take The Stage In New Dance Series at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center

Learn more about the lineup of performances here!

Sep. 30, 2022  

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced a new Dance Series for the 2022-23 performing arts season. The Saturday 2PM series begins with signature retrospective performances by Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, one of the country's premier contemporary Asian-American dance companies, on Saturday, November 5.

Next, Uptown welcomes the internationally renowned Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Kulu Mele combines both traditional dance and hip hop in their performances and audience members will find themselves on their feet! The series closes with SHARP Dance Company. SHARP blends classic dance technique with intriguing stories that speak to the human experience creating an artistic experience that is relatable to all audiences. SHARP performs Saturday, June 10.

All Dance Series performances are at 2PM. All shows are in the 327-seat A. Roy Smith Mainstage theater. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For more about Uptown shows and concerts, the Dance Series, Theatre Society Subscriptions, Friends of Uptown, and more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200186®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"World-class dance will now be seen right here in West Chester," said Carmen Khan, Artistic Director. "We're thrilled to be able to bring these three unique companies to Chester County audiences and our intimate venue is a wonderful setting for dance experiences."


September 30, 2022

In celebration of the beloved musical Annie (and Annie's adorable rescue dog Sandy), coming to the Miller Theater October 11 – 16, 2022, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is inviting animal lovers everywhere to find their very own Sandy on Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM outside the Kimmel Center building.
September 28, 2022

Craftsman Row Saloon will debut their first ever Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler's row restaurant and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins and installations inspired by the movie.
September 28, 2022

The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) are back at BCP for The  Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 26 at 8pm.  This is the 2nd year in a row for the  halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.
September 28, 2022

 The sixth annual Indigenous Peoples' Day to be held in Philly is fast approaching! The event will be at Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park – 1301 N Beach St, Philadelphia, PA 19125) on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 11 AM – 5 PM EDT.