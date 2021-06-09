Theatre Horizon Announces Final Installment Of Art Houses Series With A Special School-Themed Show

The final installment of Theatre Horizon's Art Houses program, which has partnered professional theatre artists with families and households throughout the Greater Philadelphia region to create original performance works, is set for Saturday, June 26 at 7:30pm. In a fitting homage to empty theaters and essential workers, this seventh program features best friends Yasmin Williams and Katie Coady, who call themselves Teacher-Mom-Superheroes, in a new original show streamed live from The Willow School, located directly above Theatre Horizon's physical stage in Norristown, for one night only.

Ever since Katie and Yasmin became coworkers at The Willow School in March of 2019, their days teaching toddlers have been filled with more play than work. Their passion, endless energy, and penchant for silliness made them fast friends despite their contrasting personalities...so much so that Katie experienced a sympathetic pregnancy for Yasmin's fourth son! Yasmin and Katie bond over motherhood and their love for watching their students grow. The two keep each other grounded, especially as Yasmin prepares for her wedding on July 3, 2021. Art Houses is providing them with an opportunity to try something new and reminisce on their remarkable friendship.

The Art Houses program, created by Theatre Horizon Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen, allows professional theater artists to guide Philadelphia and Norristown area households in creating and performing an evening of original theater. The piece will be live streamed to Theatre Horizon audiences. Art Houses are rehearsed and performed online, giving participants the opportunity to experience a professional theater process from the comfort and safety of their own surroundings.

This final Art Houses presentation will be directed by Eva Steinmetz, in collaboration with Francesca Montanile and Rebecca Posner. Yasmin and Katie's Art Houses program will be performed live on the Zoom platform for one performance only, June 26 at 7:30PM. Zoom links to the live streamed performance will be provided after ticket purchase from Theatre Horizon's website, theatrehorizon.org. Ticket buyers have the option to receive a "mystery box" in the mail before the performance with contents chosen by the performers and the creative team. These boxes will provide a tactile relationship to the show, and mimic the surprise of a live performance. Only 80 Mystery Boxes are available. For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.