Theatre By Development to Present CLIPPINGS ‘26: A New Play Festival For Philly Theatre Week
Featuring works by emerging Philadelphia playwrights, the festival includes plays like 'The Dissection of One Billy Burke' and 'Gay Book Club's Worst Read of the Year' at Walnut Street Theater.
Theatre by Development will present CLIPPINGS '26: a New Play Festival for a weekend engagement for Philly Theatre Week from April 23rd through 26th, 2026 at the Walnut Street Theater Independence Studio on 3 in Philadelphia, PA (825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107).
Clippings '26 is a night of short plays by young and emerging Philadelphia-based playwrights in a reading format. These pieces include: "The Dissection of One Billy Burke" by Sophia Snyder, "Gay Book Club's Worst Read of the Year" by Erin Malimban, and "Hey! What's the Big Idea?" by Seph McAndrew.
These short pieces feature the writing styles of emerging playwrights, a shared ensemble cast, and upcoming creative talent in the Philadelphia theatre scene.
Clippings is deeply inspired by the Equinox New Play Festival at the late University of the Arts in Philadelphia. This undergraduate play festival allowed UArtists to take risks and experiment with different ways of producing theater. TBD aims to carry this tradition forward and continue to create a space for young creatives to enter the industry and discover their artistic voice.
Tickets for CLIPPINGS '26 are currently on sale by visiting http://tbdclippings2026.eventbrite.com/
Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested $25 price.
More information about Theatre by Development can be found at https://www.theatrebydevelopment.com/ and Instagram @theatrebydevelopment.
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