The Wilma Theater Announces The Next Chapter, A New Artistic Leadership Vision

This afternoon, the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia announced a groundbreaking artistic leadership plan. Building on the regional theater's esteemed 40-year history, the Wilma will embark on a new artistic vision called The Next Chapter. Under this plan, three new Co-Artistic Directors have been hired by the Wilma's Board of Directors to collaborate alongside Founding Artistic Director Blanka Zizka.

Beginning in 2020, Zizka will share the artistic leadership with three acclaimed directors and artists: Morgan Green, James Ijames, and Yury Urnov. Each of the three new Co-Artistic Directors will come to the Wilma with their own unique artistic voice, viewpoint, and style. Each of these Co-Artistic Directors, personally selected by Zizka, also have an understanding of the Wilma's past artistic practices and values.

The idea for and values of the Next Chapter were shaped by Zizka's work with the Wilma HotHouse, the theater's five-year-old resident artist company that trains together and incubates new work. Guiding principles for the HotHouse that will inform the Next Chapter include risk, rigor, vulnerability, and collaboration.

"I'm thrilled for these three artists to join me in the artistic leadership of the Wilma," Zizka said. "Together we will create a new energy; develop new ideas and aesthetics; invigorate our programing; and in collaboration with the rigorous artistry of Hothouse actors bring a new richness and excitement into the Wilma productions."

Founding Co-Artistic Director Blanka Zizka will remain in a central role as one of the four Artistic Directors in the cohort. Following the 2019-2020 season, her last as sole Artistic Director, Zizka will also continue to oversee the artistic practice of the HotHouse Company.

"The Wilma Next Chapter is an exciting, bold rethinking of how to run a major regional theater," Wilma Board Chair John Rollins said. "We are creating a new artistic leadership model based in collaboration, trust, and multiplicity of voices. I am excited for our audiences and supporters to embrace this new vision and to see it impact the national scene."

Additionally, the theater's board announced the appointment of a new Managing Director, Leigh Goldenberg. A seasoned arts administrator in the city of Philadelphia and currently the Executive Director of Theatre Philadelphia, Goldenberg will oversee the operations, marketing, fundraising, and finances of the Wilma.

HOW THE NEXT CHAPTER WILL WORK: The three new members of the Wilma's cohort of Co-Artistic Directors will be contracted for a multi-year term, beginning this season (2019-20) to begin planning. The four-member Artistic Director team, including Zizka, will together collaborate on the next three Wilma seasons (2020-'21, '21-'22, and '22-'23). The cohort will also share the responsibilities of running the Wilma, along with the Managing Director and administrative staff.

Each new Co-Artistic Director will spend one of these upcoming seasons as Lead Artistic Director. For their season, they will take the lead in selecting the shows and the productions' artistic teams, in collaboration with the three other Co-Artistic Directors. In the other years of their tenure, they will plan and prepare their own upcoming season; advise that season's Lead Artistic Director; develop new work and other artistic ventures; and support the Wilma's fundraising and marketing.

Yury Urnov will be the Lead Artistic Director for the 2020-21 season, James Ijames will be the Lead Artistic Director for the 2021-22 season, and Morgan Green will be the Lead Artistic Director for the 2022-23 season.





