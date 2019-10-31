The Wilma Theater Will Extend DANCE NATION Through November

The Wilma Theater has announced that Dance Nation by Clare Barron has been extended by popular demand until November 17, 2019. Critics and audiences alike are raving about this fierce comedy. The Philadelphia Inquirer says "the cast of dancers...is terrific," and called the show "potent and entertaining."

Philly Life and Culture called Dance Nation "a very funny play, but it is so much more. Depending where one got his/her knowledge of competitive dancing, it proffers insights about competition, coming of age, facing one's limitation, and teamwork. Margot Bordelon's crisp and invigorating direction carries us through what it is like to prepare for a dance competition."

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist follows a troupe of pre-teen girls (and one boy!) in a competitive dance team. Broad Street Review says, "Dance Nation is a play with humor and heart, reminding all of us to keep discovering new parts of ourselves and to find power in our discoveries."

Theatre Philadelphia also announced that Dance Nation is Barrymore Recommended.

The added performances are:

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Dance Nation tickets from $48-52, with discounts available for Seniors, Young Friends, Students, and Theater Industry Professionals.Tickets are available at the Wilma's Box Office by visiting wilmatheater.org, calling 215-546-7824,or coming to the theater's box office on Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Photo Credit: Johanna Austin





