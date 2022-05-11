The Wilma Theater Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAIRVIEW

The Wilma Theater finishes its 2021-22 Season with Fairview, the groundbreaking 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames.

Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for his play Fat Ham, which the Wilma premiered digitally in 2021, and opens in New York this month at the Public Theater, in a co-production with the National Black Theatre.

Fairview runs on stage in Philadelphia for three weeks only, May 31, 2022 until June 18, 2022.

"I first saw this show when it premiered at Soho Rep and I have never stopped thinking about It," said Ijames, who is also the Wilma's Lead Artistic Director this season. "I'm so thrilled to bring this mountain of a play to Philadelphia and I'm excited to create it with the Wilma Hothouse Acting Company. This play is a lightning rod and I hope our audiences will be electrified by Jackie Sibblies Drury's brilliant play!"

At the beginning of Fairview, the Frasier family is preparing to celebrate grandma's birthday, cooking dinner, drinking wine, and hiding secrets. But what starts as a sitcom about a Black family explodes into a raucously brilliant look at race in America.

"What at first appears to be a cozy African-American domestic sitcom ... is dismantled and ultimately detonated in Jackie Sibblies Drury's magnificent comedy of discomfort," raved the New York Times, which called the show one of the best of the year.

The cast of Fairview consists primarily of members of the Wilma's acclaimed HotHouse Acting Company. Melanye Finister, Jaylene Clark Owens, Brett Ashley Robinson, and Lindsay Smiling play the Frasier family members. Performers also include HotHouse Company members Krista Apple, Keith Conallen, and Matteo Scammell. Guest artist MK Tuomanen also appears.

Single tickets are currently available by visiting wilmatheater.org. Tickets are $25-$59, with additional discounts for students, artists, educators, and those under 40.

Fairview is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.