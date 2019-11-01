The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Announced 2019 grants For Its Women Playwrights Commissioning Program

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation announced its 2019 grants in The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation's Women Playwrights Commissioning Program. These grants fund commissions for emerging female playwrights at selected theaters nationwide.

The 2019 recipients are:

Atlantic Theater, New York, NY - Playwright Sanaz Toossi

New York Theater Workshop, New York, NY - Playwright Mfoniso Udofia

Primary Stages, New York, NY - Playwright Sarah Mantell

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, New York, NY - Playwright Stacey Rose

The Public Theater, New York, NY - Playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza

The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia, PA - Playwright Mary Tuomanen

Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago, IL - Playwright Masi Asare

The 2019 awards are the seventh in a series of annual awards for female playwrights that the foundation has made since 2013. Past recipients include: The Public Theater for Patricia lone Lloyd for Eve's Song, Soho Rep for Jackie Sibblies Drury for Fairview and Culture Project for Staceyann Chin for MotherStruck!

The Foundation has made over 50 grants to support commissions for emerging female playwrights, focusing its grantmaking on a broad diversity of voices that need to be heard. The Foundation makes similar awards to emerging female composers and choreographers in the fields of opera, symphonic music and ballet. The Foundation carries on the principles of its founder, Virginia B. Toulmin, a long-time patron of the arts, who believed in equal access and opportunity for women.





