The TEN Tenors and Jackie Evancho Are Coming to the State Theatre

Home for the Holidays with The TEN Tenors. With a generous mix of festive favorites and modern holidays hits, The TEN Tenors will walk you through a musical winter wonderland that truly captures the essence of the Holidays for the whole family, as well as many of the rock and classical songs that have made this group world famous. The TEN Tenors, along with special guest Jackie Evancho, come to the State Theatre on Saturday, December 7th.

Showtime is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $55 & $45 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by Morningstar Living and 790 AM WAEB.

Nowhere in the world The TEN Tenors would rather be performing this show than in the USA, during the holiday season. The TEN Tenors have toured the US almost every year since 2004, sharing so many wonderful experiences along the way. Tenor and Touring Musical Director (TMD) Michael Edwards says "No one does the Holidays like America does the holidays, it is a seriously fantastic time to be on tour, we love it! "

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the inception of The TEN Tenors. An amazing achievement for a group which started with a bunch of university mates wanting to earn extra pocket money while they were perfecting their craft at opera school. Originally inspired by the three tenors, the group has developed its own style and although they might occasionally throw in a song that the three tenors would have done, it is no longer their staple fair. These days the tenors in the group need to be great singers and great dancers capable of singing Arias, Pop songs and big Rock classics equally well. Of course, the presentation of today's shows has come a long way since those university days, but the core values remain the same with laid back Aussie bloke charm and an undeniable sense of good fun the cornerstone of the group's continued success.

With her new album, "The Debut", multi-platinum recording artist, Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today: Broadway's New American Songbook. "The Debut" was released in April. "The Debut" also marks the coming of age of this now 18 year old. No longer the child prodigy, Jackie Evancho has blossomed into one of the greatest vocal talents in the world today. Some even compare her to an emerging Barbra Streisand.

Inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals, there's a new generation of groundbreaking songwriters who are revitalizing the musical theatre paradigm on both the stage and the screen. This "new Broadway" genre is adding a remarkable new chapter to the Great American Songbook - and Jackie will be the first recording artist to embrace this rich body of work and re-invent it as her own.

thetentenors.com

jackieevancho.com





