The Philly POPS Rocks The Beatles' Final Album Next Month

The Philly POPS goes across the universe for a night celebrating The Beatles' final release in POPS Rocks: Let it Be March 11-13, 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, the full Philly POPS orchestra, and guest artists Classical Mystery Tour, previously featured in 2019's POPS Rocks Abbey Road and 2017's Sgt Pepper Celebration, will highlight favorites from Let It Be, including "The Long and Winding Road," "Across the Universe" and more, 52 years after the album's release. The performance will also feature hits from earlier Beatles albums, like "Eleanor Rigby" and "Yellow Submarine."

"The Beatles defined the sounds of the '60s, and yet, each of their albums has its own distinctive character," said Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell. "Let It Be was a defining moment for the band, boasting several of the Fab Four's greatest hits, despite the internal tensions the group was experiencing. As shown in Peter Jackson's recent documentary Get Back, Billy Preston's positive energy and virtuoso keyboard playing re-energized the group at a critical moment during the recording sessions. 'Get Back' and 'Let It Be' would not be the classics that they are without Billy. I'm excited to welcome back Classical Mystery Tour, who will help bring The Beatles' energy to life onstage, complete with authentic costumes and Liverpool accents. We'll also feature The Philly POPS in a magnificently symphonic opening medley and new arrangements of 'Here, There and Everywhere' (from our other featured album, Revolver) and 'One after 909.'"

The Beatles released Let It Be in 1970, eight months after the release of Abbey Road and one month after the group famously broke up. Like Abbey Road, the tracks on Let It Be were never formally performed live, since the group had disbanded before the album was released. However, several tracks were heard during The Beatles' storied rooftop concert in January 1969. In November 2021, The Beatles and Let It Be reentered the mainstream with The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+, which shows the rehearsals and recording process from Let It Be. In January 2021, the rooftop concert was released for the first time on music streaming platforms.

"The music of The Beatles is the perfect intersection of pop and rock," said President Frank Giordano. "Let It Be was a musically inventive album, but also one you could sing along to, which is why The Beatles' music is still so popular today."

Tickets start at $35 and are available at phillypops.org/letitbe. POPS Rocks Let it Be runs March 11, 12 and 13, 2021 at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. As part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Safe and Clean Commitment, guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and must wear masks while in the building.

The Philly POPS is partnered with Art-Reach for their ACCESS initiative. ACCESS cardholders can purchase tickets for the reduced price of $2 per ticket in person at the Academy of Music box office.