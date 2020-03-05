The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's Bravo Brass ensemble will present "The Glory of Gabrieli" on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Center City Philadelphia at Saint Mark's Church - 1625 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA.

This very special concert will offer the audience an opportunity to hear Giovanni Gabrieli's music in the remarkable acoustics of Saint Mark's. Those in attendance will also learn about the groundbreaking, Grammy-winning recording released by members of the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, and Philadelphia Orchestra in 1968 - performances that brought Gabrieli's music to the world's attention and changed American brass playing forever.

General admission tickets are $15. Students under 18 are free. For more information about Bravo Brass and the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra and tickets, please visit www.pyos.org or call (215) 545-0502.

Bravo Brass, founded in 1997, is the brass ensemble program of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra led by Director and Conductor Paul Bryan. The only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country, Bravo Brass offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training and performance opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area.

The renowned Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, now in its 80th season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. Training tomorrow's leaders, PYO provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training. Students go on to excel in many diverse fields, and it is with pride that Philadelphia Youth Orchestra notes that many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are alumni. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.

The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 130 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 14-21. Young musicians 12-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 10-17 years old. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute of Music Dean, Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. PRYSM (Philadelphia Region Youth String Music) and PRYSM Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of PRYSM is Gloria DePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor of PRYSM Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly (TUP) is PYO's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under- resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.

Photo Credit: Bachrach Photography





