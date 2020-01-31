The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Will Continue Their Season With a Concert Conducted by Maestra Rosalind Erwin

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra continue their impressive 2019-2020 season on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the Perelman Theater at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, located at Broad and Spruce Streets, Philadelphia, PA.

Maestra Rosalind Erwin, PYAO conductor, will lead this talented young orchestra. The concert will feature Claude Debussy's Prelude to an Afternoon of a Faun, Aaron Copland's "Buckaroo Holiday" from his ballet, Rodeo Dance Suite, and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, in celebration of the composer's 250th anniversary of his birth.

Maestra Erwin is continually impressed with the students in PYAO. She said, "With each performance and rehearsal, I'm reminded how the future of orchestral music is in good hands. The raw talent, energy and passion these young musicians bring to their craft inspires me every time I take to the podium."

To purchase tickets, contact Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Ticket prices range from $10-$20.

Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra, PYO's companion orchestra, prepares younger classical music students through a sophisticated repertoire and rigorous intellectual and musical discipline. PYAO further provides the opportunity to work with a highly experienced professional conductor, musicians, and teachers; to rehearse a standard orchestral repertoire at a professional level; and to perform in high-profile professional venues throughout the greater Philadelphia region. For nearly 20 years, PYAO has raised funds through performances to support organizations from throughout the region, including Reach Out and Read at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Youth Work Foundation of The Union League of Philadelphia. PYAO, conducted by Rosalind Erwin, was established in 1996 under a grant from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The renowned Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, now in its 80th season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. Training tomorrow's leaders, PYO provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training. Students go on to excel in many diverse fields, and it is with pride that Philadelphia Youth Orchestra notes that many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are alumni. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.





