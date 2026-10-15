The Philadelphia Orchestra to Tour South Korea and China in November

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Philadelphia Orchestra will return to South Korea and China in November 2026 to share the joy of orchestral music through concerts and activities that serve as a bridge for musical and cultural exchange.

The Orchestra celebrates its 10th visit to South Korea with performances in Incheon—Philadelphia’s Sister City—and Seoul. The ensemble’s 14th tour of China—the most by any American orchestra—includes full orchestra performances in Haikou and Beijing, as well as a host of activities in those cities, Shenzhen, and Shanghai.

Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop, who conducted the Orchestra’s last visit to China in 2024, leads the tour, with acclaimed pianist Yunchan Lim joining the Orchestra in Korea and heralded pianist Haochen Zhang performing in China.

“Music has a unique ability to bring people together across cultures, languages, and borders, creating connections that can endure over generations,” said President and CEO Ryan Fleur. “The Philadelphia Orchestra is honored to celebrate nearly 50 years of musical exchange with South Korea and more than 50 years of connection with the people of China. This tour will deepen the cultural bridges between these countries, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia, as we also celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. We look forward to returning to Korea and China and continuing this remarkable tradition of musical exchange through performances and engagement with students, musicians, and communities.”

At concerts in Incheon and Seoul, Lim will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with Alsop and the Orchestra. Zhang joins the Orchestra in Haikou and Beijing for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”) and Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Throughout the tour, the Orchestra will perform Barber’s Symphony No. 1, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, Brahms’s Academic Festival Overture, Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7, Montgomery’s Strum, Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, Strauss’s Don Juan, and Stravinsky’s Suite from The Firebird.

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s signature residency program in China has fostered meaningful exchange since it began 14 years ago, showcasing artistic excellence on stage and deepening connections through education and community engagement initiatives. Through music lessons in schools, performances in hospitals, master classes, events with diplomats and business leaders, and pop-up community performances, the Orchestra and its partners bring musicians and communities together in ways that inspire, connect, and endure.

Throughout China, members of the Orchestra will participate in various residency activities in Haikou, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai.

Orchestra Concert Schedule

Incheon November 5 at Arts Center Incheon

Seoul November 6 at Seoul Arts Center (private concert)

Seoul November 7 at Seoul Arts Center

Seoul November 8 at Seoul Arts Center

Seoul November 9 at Lotte Concert Hall

Haikou November 11 at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center

Haikou November 12 at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center

Beijing November 14 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts

Beijing November 15 at the Beijing Performing Arts Center

The November 11 concert marks the Orchestra’s debut at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center. The November 15 concert marks its debut at the Beijing Performing Arts Center.

For program details, see here.

About The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Touring History in South Korea and China

The Philadelphia Orchestra has a long and distinguished touring history, connecting with people around the world through music, and is one of the most-traveled American symphonic ensembles.

South Korea has held a special place in the Orchestra’s history, with nine previous visits under five music directors between 1978 and 2019.

In 1973, under the direction of Eugene Ormandy, The Philadelphia Orchestra became the first American orchestra to perform in China. Since that historic visit, the Orchestra has returned 13 times with the full ensemble, most recently in 2024, and presented three small ensemble residencies, most recently in 2025. The Orchestra has developed deep, impactful connections throughout China as a result of concerts and residencies that serve as a cultural bridge for musical connection and artistic exchange. This 50-plus-year relationship with the people of China continues today in concert halls, educational institutions, and civic settings with various long-term partners.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 01 Hrs 19 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming