The No Name Pops Gains Rights to the Name 'The Philly Pops'

The No Name Pops (NNP) has secured the full and complete rights to the trademarked name "The Philly Pops” through the generosity of the Nero family.

Finger Prince, Inc., the organization established by the late Peter Nero, the orchestra’s celebrated music director and conductor, officially assigned the trademark “The Philly Pops” to the NNP by agreement dated October 25, 2024. This agreement includes the Estate’s transfer of Peter Nero’s extensive music library, which includes scores, sheet music, memorabilia, and recordings that chronicle his career. As a continuing tribute to the late conductor, the NNP has designated him as “Music Director Emeritus,” and will honor him through performing his music and dedicated performances. This agreement ensures that Peter Nero's enduring impact on Pops music in Philadelphia and beyond will be celebrated and shared with audiences well into the future.

This monumental event follows the positive response from the NNP’s patrons, who celebrated the potential return of the name following the ensemble’s highly successful April 20, 2024 concert, TIMELESS: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero. Acknowledging the musicians’ dedication and the orchestra's enduring bond with its audience, NNP’s leadership determined that the name should belong to those who bring the music to life: the musicians themselves.

“We are incredibly honored to carry on the tradition and legacy that Peter Nero created in Philadelphia. This is a story about our dedicated musicians who stood up for what they believed in and kept the music alive. We look forward to a bright future of performing all styles of music for all communities in Philadelphia,” says Matt Koveal, Executive Director of the No Name Pops.

Jedd Nero and Beverly, children of the late Peter Nero, expressed their heartfelt approval of the agreement. "We're grateful to Matt Koveal, board, staff, and musicians for carrying on our father's legacy as founding Music Director Emeritus of The Philly Pops. He cherished the great people and City of Philadelphia and will be with you all in spirit at every concert, relishing and celebrating every note. We wish you tremendous, enduring, success.”

For musicians of NNP, this is not only a name change but a reaffirmation of their commitment to their craft and their community.

“As a longtime member of this orchestra, it means so much to perform under the Philly Pops banner once again,” said Ron Kerber, founding board member and perennial member of the woodwinds section who performed under the baton of Peter Nero for years. “Peter Nero set the gold standard for what a pops orchestra should be, and it feels right that his musical spirit will live on through us. We’re excited to honor his legacy and continue bringing exceptional music to Philadelphia.”

NNP looks forward to celebrating this new chapter with their devoted audience and honoring Peter Nero’s legacy by continuing to deliver the vibrant performances that have made the Philly Pops an integral part of the city’s cultural fabric.

Details on the change of name and branding will be forthcoming.

The No Name Pops looks forward to two upcoming performances in Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center: “California Dreamin’ - Jessica Vosk Sings Songs from Laurel Canyon” featuring Broadway’s Jessica Vosk with Conductor Chris Dragon on Saturday, November 16 at 3 p.m. and “A Philly Holiday Spectacular” featuring vocalists Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready, conductor Philadelphia Native Na’Zir McFadden, The No Name Pops Chorus, The St. Thomas Gospel Choir, and Santa on December 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.nonamepops.org

About The No Name Pops (NNP):

Founded in 2023, The No Name Pops is a versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of The Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. NNP melds tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre for concert experiences that entertain and empower the entire community. The No Name Pops respects the rich legacy of the music of Peter Nero, Grammy Award-winning pianist and conductor who launched and solidified Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. Led by accomplished conductors and featuring world-class soloists, The No Name Pops continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire.

