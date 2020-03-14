The Media Theatre Cancels BABY and Closes For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus

The Media Theatre, Delaware County's only professional music theatre, will close for two weeks due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19 coronavirus.

Artistic Director Jesse Cline said, "We value our patrons and their health, which is most important. We also understand the fact that theatre is a family, not just of actors and musicians or directors and designers, but also of those who support the theatre and the arts through sponsorships, purchasing tickets, and donating their time. The theatre family also includes those parents whose children and teens are involved in classes here. We wish every member of our theatre family to be safe and in good health during these times."

The closing means that the production of the musical "Baby", scheduled to close March 29, had to wrap up after only three performances. The Media Theatre wanted to follow the guidelines set forth by the Delaware County Council and the Stage of PA.

There will also be no Acting Classes, New School, or Voice and Piano Lessons during the temporary shut down, nor any rehearsals of any type.

Patrons may still purchase tickets on the theatre's website, mediatheatre.org, for the upcoming "Mamma Mia" scheduled for April 15 through June 14. Registrations for Spring Acting Classes are also being accepted online, as well as Camp Media Theatre registrations.

The Media Theatre's Annual Gala, the largest fundraiser for the music theatre annually, had been scheduled for March 29. It will be moved to a later date to be determined.

For those who had tickets to "Baby", refunds will be available at the end of June, or they may have a credit for tickets purchased placed on their Media Theatre account to be used for a later production (either "Mamma Mia" or the upcoming 2020-21 Season, to be announced soon). If choosing to do so, patrons may also decide to donate their ticket purchase to the theatre during these challenging times.





