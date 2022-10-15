The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble to Present THE TAPCRAKER in December

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble returns to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre with their fifth annual production of THE TAPCRACKER. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm and Sunday, December 11 at 11:00am and 3:00pm. Tickets are $30-$35; patrons are encouraged but not required to wear a mask.

"THE TAPCRACKER has become a favorite holiday tradition," notes Artistic Director Kat Echevarria Richter, "and we are honored to be passing this tradition along to the next generation of dancers." The 90-minute, family-friendly concert puts an original, all-women, all-tap spin on the holiday classic and features a talented cast of 40 dancers from the ensemble's First Company, Apprentice Company, and Youth Ensemble. New this year, two local students who completed the Ensemble's Outreach Residency Program for fifth graders at Moffet Elementary School in Kensington will also perform in the production.

Set to the music of both Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington, THE TAPCRACKER transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos. Toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and frazzled chefs prepare for a feast at the magical palace of Versailles, featuring characters from the beloved Land of the Sweets. This year's production stars Sarah Vogan as the Queen of Versailles and Tamera Dallam as the Fairy Tapmother, in addition to Apprentice dancers Emily Bartholf as the Tapcracker, Sarah Taylor as the Mouse Queen, and Youth Ensemble newcomer Aria McGill as Clara. Moffet graduates Isabella Schmidt and Angelina Soberal will also perform as mice.

"This will be our biggest production of THE TAPCRACKER to date," says Managing Director Katie Budris. "We're excited to feature some of our Moffet students onstage, in addition to dancers from PA, NJ, and DE." To accommodate growing audiences, the Ensemble added a fourth show this year and is pleased to once again offer a Sunday morning performance. Refreshments, apparel, and merchandise will be available for purchase in the lobby and group discounts are available.

THE TAPCRACKER

Saturday, December 10th at 3:00pm

Saturday, December 10th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 11th at 11:00pm

Sunday, December 11th at 3:00pm

Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Tickets: $30 - $35 at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203475®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthe-lady-hoofers.ticketleap.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble:

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that produces original works of choreography while preserving the tradition of improvisation in American rhythm tap, bringing innovative percussive dance to diverse audiences. Founded in 2011, the Philadelphia-based, all-women ensemble is led by Artistic Director Kat Echevarria Richter, Managing Director Katie Budris, and Associate Director Tamera Dallam. Through their bi-annual concert series including THE TAPCRACKER and ON TAP, free community performances, and arts education programming, the ensemble centers the work of women artists and contributes to the revitalization of Philadelphia's rich tap history by challenging the public's perception of percussive dance. Support for The Lady Hoofers provided in part by The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. For more information, visit: www.ladyhoofers.org