The Bearded Ladies Cabaret to Return to the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival With LATE NIGHT SNACKS in September
This potluck of a performance series is here to welcome you with music, drinks, and more enticing entertainment September 10 through October 2, 2022.
The Bearded Ladies Cabaret returns to the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Opera Philadelphia's Festival O22 with Late Night Snacks, a new selection of guilty pleasures, soul nourishment, and tasty performances. The mixed plate pop-up cabaret bar is 50% Philadelphia flavor, 50% neighborhood jawn, and 100% good to the last bite. This after-hours bar features different artists every night-from opera singers to drag queens, cabaret stars to art clowns, and everything in between, all baked together and seasoned to perfection, taking inspiration from the stories and history of our community. Located at "The Switch" (421 N. 7th St., Philadelphia), Late Night Snacks will run Wednesday through Sunday, September 10 through October 2, 2022. A special media preview is scheduled for Friday, September 9 at 6PM.
Whether you come for one night, come every night, or just stop by on your way to the corner store or after another Fringe Festival show, this potluck of a performance series is here to welcome you with music, drinks, and more enticing entertainment than you can fit on a single plate. Guests will be welcomed into a "diverse celebration of talent and voice" (Phindie.com) that "embodies the Philadelphia Fringe Festival's freewheeling, party-hearty aesthetic" (Broad Street Review). A selection of special guests will join hosts Jess Conda, Cookie Diorio, Eric Jaffe, John Jarboe, Anthony Martinez-Briggs (aka "US"), Sam Rise, and Adrienne Truscott throughout the month-long celebration. A full cash bar is available throughout the festivities.
Late Night Snacks, co-directed by John Jarboe and Jackie Soro, will feature performances that are experimental and works-in-progress: ingredients may include artistic experimentation, adult content, consensual touch, ear worms, nudity, jubilation, great selfie material, and rampant queerness. When available, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret will provide detailed ingredients for each show ahead of time online so guests can decide how best to snack.
Late Night Snacks is presented in partnership with Opera Philadelphia, FringeArts, and the Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs. Lead support for the project is from the William Penn Foundation, with additional support from Barbara Teichert.
Tickets to Late Night Snacks are pay what you wish at the door; no one will be turned away. Additionally, tiered pricing will be available. Advance registration can be made by visiting fringearts.com.
SHOW SCHEDULE (Subject to Change)
Friday, Sept 9
Doors/Bar Open
Media Preview Show
Bar Close
5:30PM
6:00PM - 8:00PM
10:30PM
Saturday, Sept 10
Bar Open
Doors
Opening Night Show
Opening Night Party
Bar Close
7:00PM
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:30PM
9:30PM - 12:00AM
12:30AM
Sunday, Sept 11
Doors/Family Activities
Family Show
Bar Open
Doors
Evening Show
Bar Close
2:00PM - 2:30PM
2:30PM - 4:00PM
7:00PM
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:30PM
12:00AM
Wednesday, Sept 14
Doors/Bar Open
Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:15PM
12:30AM
Thursday, Sept 15
Doors/Bar Open
Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:15PM
12:30AM
Friday, Sept 16
Doors/Bar Open
Early Show
Late Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:45PM
10:30PM - 11:45PM
12:30AM
Saturday, Sept 17
Doors/Bar Open
Early Show
Late Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:45PM
10:30PM - 11:45PM
12:30AM
Sunday, Sept 18
Doors/Family Activities
Family Show
Doors/Bar Open
Evening Show
Bar Close
2:00PM - 2:30PM
2:30PM - 4:00PM
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:30PM
12:30AM
Wednesday, Sept 21
Doors/Bar Open
Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:15PM
12:30AM
Thursday, Sept 22
Doors/Bar Open
Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:15PM
1:00AM
Friday, Sept 23
Doors/Bar Open
Early Show
Late Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:45PM
10:30PM - 11:45PM
12:30AM
Saturday, Sept 24
Doors/Bar Open
Early Show
Late Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:45PM
10:30PM - 11:45PM
12:30AM
Sunday, Sept 25
Doors/Family Activities
Family Show
Doors/Bar Open
Evening Show
Bar Close
2:00PM - 2:30PM
2:30PM - 4:00PM
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:30PM
12:30AM
Wednesday, Sept 28
Doors/Bar Open
Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:15PM
12:30AM
Thursday, Sept 29
Doors/Bar Open
Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:15PM
1:00AM
Friday, Sept 30
Doors/Bar Open
Early Show
Late Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:45PM
10:30PM - 11:45PM
12:30AM
Saturday, Oct 1
Doors/Bar Open
Early Show
Late Show
Bar Close
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:45PM
10:30PM - 11:45PM
12:30AM
Sunday, Oct 2
Doors/Family Activities
Family Show
Doors/Bar Open
Evening Show
Bar Close
2:00PM - 2:30PM
2:30PM - 4:00PM
7:30PM
8:00PM - 9:30PM
12:30AM
Project Collaborators:
Co-director- John Jarboe
Co-director- Jackie Soro
Producer- Cat Ramirez
Associate Producer- Mel Hsu
Dramaturg- Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez
Stage Manager- Jamel Baker
Music Director and Keys- Heath Allen
Drums- Jimmy Coleman
Bass- Josh Machiz
Installation Designer- Scott McMaster
Lighting Designer- Hamilton Guillén
Sound Designer- Elizabeth Atkinson
Curation Team:
Emily Bate
Noelle Diane Johnson
Anthony Martinez-Briggs
Sally Ollove
Jackie Soro