The Bearded Ladies Cabaret to Return to the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival With LATE NIGHT SNACKS in September

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret returns to the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Opera Philadelphia's Festival O22 with Late Night Snacks, a new selection of guilty pleasures, soul nourishment, and tasty performances. The mixed plate pop-up cabaret bar is 50% Philadelphia flavor, 50% neighborhood jawn, and 100% good to the last bite. This after-hours bar features different artists every night-from opera singers to drag queens, cabaret stars to art clowns, and everything in between, all baked together and seasoned to perfection, taking inspiration from the stories and history of our community. Located at "The Switch" (421 N. 7th St., Philadelphia), Late Night Snacks will run Wednesday through Sunday, September 10 through October 2, 2022. A special media preview is scheduled for Friday, September 9 at 6PM.

Whether you come for one night, come every night, or just stop by on your way to the corner store or after another Fringe Festival show, this potluck of a performance series is here to welcome you with music, drinks, and more enticing entertainment than you can fit on a single plate. Guests will be welcomed into a "diverse celebration of talent and voice" (Phindie.com) that "embodies the Philadelphia Fringe Festival's freewheeling, party-hearty aesthetic" (Broad Street Review). A selection of special guests will join hosts Jess Conda, Cookie Diorio, Eric Jaffe, John Jarboe, Anthony Martinez-Briggs (aka "US"), Sam Rise, and Adrienne Truscott throughout the month-long celebration. A full cash bar is available throughout the festivities.

Late Night Snacks, co-directed by John Jarboe and Jackie Soro, will feature performances that are experimental and works-in-progress: ingredients may include artistic experimentation, adult content, consensual touch, ear worms, nudity, jubilation, great selfie material, and rampant queerness. When available, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret will provide detailed ingredients for each show ahead of time online so guests can decide how best to snack.

Late Night Snacks is presented in partnership with Opera Philadelphia, FringeArts, and the Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs. Lead support for the project is from the William Penn Foundation, with additional support from Barbara Teichert.

Tickets to Late Night Snacks are pay what you wish at the door; no one will be turned away. Additionally, tiered pricing will be available. Advance registration can be made by visiting fringearts.com.

SHOW SCHEDULE (Subject to Change)

Friday, Sept 9

Doors/Bar Open

Media Preview Show

Bar Close

5:30PM

6:00PM - 8:00PM

10:30PM

Saturday, Sept 10

Bar Open

Doors

Opening Night Show

Opening Night Party

Bar Close

7:00PM

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:30PM

9:30PM - 12:00AM

12:30AM

Sunday, Sept 11

Doors/Family Activities

Family Show

Bar Open

Doors

Evening Show

Bar Close

2:00PM - 2:30PM

2:30PM - 4:00PM

7:00PM

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:30PM

12:00AM

Wednesday, Sept 14

Doors/Bar Open

Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:15PM

12:30AM

Thursday, Sept 15

Doors/Bar Open

Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:15PM

12:30AM

Friday, Sept 16

Doors/Bar Open

Early Show

Late Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:45PM

10:30PM - 11:45PM

12:30AM

Saturday, Sept 17

Doors/Bar Open

Early Show

Late Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:45PM

10:30PM - 11:45PM

12:30AM

Sunday, Sept 18

Doors/Family Activities

Family Show

Doors/Bar Open

Evening Show

Bar Close

2:00PM - 2:30PM

2:30PM - 4:00PM

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:30PM

12:30AM

Wednesday, Sept 21

Doors/Bar Open

Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:15PM

12:30AM

Thursday, Sept 22

Doors/Bar Open

Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:15PM

1:00AM

Friday, Sept 23

Doors/Bar Open

Early Show

Late Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:45PM

10:30PM - 11:45PM

12:30AM

Saturday, Sept 24

Doors/Bar Open

Early Show

Late Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:45PM

10:30PM - 11:45PM

12:30AM

Sunday, Sept 25

Doors/Family Activities

Family Show

Doors/Bar Open

Evening Show

Bar Close

2:00PM - 2:30PM

2:30PM - 4:00PM

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:30PM

12:30AM

Wednesday, Sept 28

Doors/Bar Open

Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:15PM

12:30AM

Thursday, Sept 29

Doors/Bar Open

Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:15PM

1:00AM

Friday, Sept 30

Doors/Bar Open

Early Show

Late Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:45PM

10:30PM - 11:45PM

12:30AM

Saturday, Oct 1

Doors/Bar Open

Early Show

Late Show

Bar Close

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:45PM

10:30PM - 11:45PM

12:30AM

Sunday, Oct 2

Doors/Family Activities

Family Show

Doors/Bar Open

Evening Show

Bar Close

2:00PM - 2:30PM

2:30PM - 4:00PM

7:30PM

8:00PM - 9:30PM

12:30AM

Project Collaborators:

Co-director- John Jarboe

Co-director- Jackie Soro

Producer- Cat Ramirez

Associate Producer- Mel Hsu

Dramaturg- Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez

Stage Manager- Jamel Baker

Music Director and Keys- Heath Allen

Drums- Jimmy Coleman

Bass- Josh Machiz

Installation Designer- Scott McMaster

Lighting Designer- Hamilton Guillén

Sound Designer- Elizabeth Atkinson

Curation Team:

Emily Bate

Noelle Diane Johnson

Anthony Martinez-Briggs

Sally Ollove

Jackie Soro