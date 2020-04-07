The Arden Theatre Cancels Remainder of Season

The Arden Theatre has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its season.

A Streetcar Named Desire, No Child... and Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat will be rescheduled for next season, and they hope to produce Once on This Island sometime in the future.

Read the full statement, posted to the theatre's website, below:

The Arden has been bringing great stories to life for 33 years, and we have certainly weathered our share of storms, but these are clearly unprecedented times and, right now, we need to take a pause. Our hearts go out to all of those who are affected by this pandemic and we salute the heroes who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and secure. Plays will be written about these individual's selflessness and heroism. But, for now, the arts can do their part by doing what is contrary to our very existence - commit to not bringing people together.

Though we had hoped at the outset of this crisis to still produce some of the season's remaining productions, it has become clear that this is not possible which is why we are writing to let you know that the Arden has decided to cancel all performances, events, and classes for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, which was slated to end on June 30th, 2020.

We are happy to share that our productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, No Child... and Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat will be rescheduled for next season, with the goal to produce Once on This Island sometime in the future. For those of you who have tickets for these postponed productions, we will be contacting you in the next few weeks to discuss considering one of the following options: exchange your ticket for the 2020/21 season; accepting a credit for a future production; or donating the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible contribution. Any offer to forgo a refund will help us to recover from the significant revenue losses that we will experience.

While our Arden Drama School spring classes are cancelled, we are currently shifting our focus to creating new online classes and activities for children and their parents under the auspices of Arden for All ONLINE! The first installment will be posted on the Arden's website this week, with future installments planned for the coming weeks. And at this time, Arden Summer Camp is moving forward as planned.

This is a challenging time and we all face an uncertain future. Here at the Arden, we are also looking forward - To the day when we are once again gathered together to experience the power of live theatre. To when our Teaching Artists are back in our classrooms and this region's schools inspiring the next generation. And to bringing to life the new stories and singing the new songs that are now being written. Our artists, audiences and, now more than ever, our kids, need the connection, creativity and community that are the cornerstones of this theatre. We can't wait to welcome you all back to the Arden and we promise - we will be ready for you.

Thank you for your support. Though we are apart right now, we are all still together. Please be safe.





