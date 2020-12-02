The Annenberg Center Presents the Celebrated Martha Graham Dance Company in a Livestreamed Performance

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the iconic Martha Graham Dance Company in a performance of solos and duets, Thursday, December 10 at 7 PM. This is an original, live event performed on the Annenberg Center stage and streamed online. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.

Dancers Lloyd Knight and Xin Ying perform a program of excerpts from Graham's seminal Appalachian Spring, Dark Meadow Suite and Satyric Festival Song, as well as the full solo work, Lamentation, intermixed with dramatic archival footage. This showcase of Graham's signature choreographic style illustrates why the Martha Graham Dance Company is one of the most celebrated contemporary dance companies on the planet. The program concludes with an interactive Q&A with the dancers and Janet Eilber, Artistic Director of Martha Graham Dance Company.

