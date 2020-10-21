The Annenberg Center Presents PHILADANCO In A Live Streamed Performance

The production will be streamed live from the Annenberg Center on Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents PHILADANCO, streamed live from the Annenberg Center on Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM. Celebrated for its innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance, PHILADANCO returns to the Annenberg Center stage after last season's popular holiday hit, Xmas Philes. Dancer/choreographers Janine Beckles and Joe González will perform an evening of solos and duets, and then will be joined by the company's legendary founder and executive and artistic director Joan Myers Brown for a post-show Q&A. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.

The program will highlight social justice and current issues. Rosa (excerpt), with choreography by Billy Wilson, music by Roberta Flack, and costumes by Natasha Guruleva, is a vivid tribute to Rosa Parks, the civil rights activist of the 1960's who refused to sit in the segregated back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Section II - For Five (excerpt from A Movement for Five), choreographed by Dawn Marie Bazemore with music by Sigur Rós, and costumes by Natasha Guruleva, was inspired by the events surrounding the "Central Park Five." A Movement for Five aims to uncover the structure of a community and socio-political system that failed to protect the lives of five innocent young boys living in Harlem in 1989. The program is completed by With-Held, choreographed by Janine Beckles and Joe González with music by Ólafur Arnalds, a work that questions how to hold on to someone while being withheld from them.

