The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Tchaikovsky's EUGENE ONEGIN

The Academy of Vocal Arts will present Tchaikovsky's beloved Eugene Onegin, for four performances only January 22-29, 2022.

Tatiana declares her love for the mysterious Eugene Onegin. He carelessly dismisses her, and sets into motion a tale of love and regret. Tchaikovsky's masterpiece will transport you to the country homes and palaces of Russia in the 19th century, and engulf you with beautiful melodies and unforgettable characters.

This is a semi-staged piano production, sung in Russian with English supertitles. All performances will be held at AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater.

AVA alumnus Richard Troxell ('92) directs this production, and José Meléndez is the pianist. AVA also welcomes new faculty member Dr. Julia Zavadsky, who is the Russian Diction Coach and involved in this production.

AVA dedicates this production in memory of Ghenday Meirson, who was a fixture of Philadelphia's classical music community and AVA's beloved Russian Repertoire Vocal Coach. Mr. Meirson passed away last spring, and his presence is greatly missed. He inspired countless Resident Artists with his immense musicianship and his commitment to their development. Ghena was a friend to all - he brightened and brought joy to every room he entered.

Eugene Onegin is generously sponsored by Walter and Alice Strine, Esqs.

For tickets and more information, please visit: https://avaopera.org/event/eugene-onegin-2/

CAST:

Onegin - Benjamin Dickerson (Jan 22 and 27), Titus Muzi (Jan 25 and 29)

Larina - Monique Galvão

Tatiana - Emily Margevich (Jan 22 and 27), Lydia Grindatto (Jan 25 and 29)

Olga - Chelsea Laggan (Jan 22 and 27), Anne Marie Stanley (Jan 25 and 29)

Lensky -Luke Norvell (Jan 22 and 27), Zachary Rioux (Jan 25 and 29)

Gremin - Griffen Hogan Tracy (Jan 22 and 27), Peter Barber (Jan 25 and 29)

Triquet - Angel Gomez

Filipievna - Alice Chung

Zaretski - Eric Delagrange

VACCINATION POLICY: AVA is joining performing arts organizations across the nation in requiring that our visitors and audience members provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all indoor public performances and events at AVA. Proof of negative COVID-19 tests will not be accepted. Further, AVA will adhere to the guidelines regarding proof of vaccination set forth by all venues that host AVA performances. We will require masks to be worn while at AVA., including the duration of this performance. This policy is subject to change based upon guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.