The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present A CELEBRATION OF OPERA!

AVA will present A Celebration of Opera! - an opera concert of exciting opera moments. Since the Academy of Vocal Arts' (AVA) last live opera performance in February 2020, we felt the most appropriate way to kick off our new season would be with a concert of opera favorites! A Celebration of Opera! will feature Act III of Verdi's Rigoletto, Act II of Puccini's La bohème, and ensembles from Puccini's Madama Butterfly, Ambroise Thomas' Mignon, Franz Lehár's The Merry Widow, Beethoven's Fidelio, and Rossini's Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville).

In addition to being performed by AVA's award-winning Resident Artists, A Celebration of Opera! features many members of the AVA community participating in various ways. The AVA Opera Orchestra will be conducted by AVA's Jeannine B. Cowles Music Director Maestro Christofer Macatsoris and additional AVA faculty members. Alumnus Richard Troxell ('92) will be the concert's stage director.

This is a wonderful opportunity for both opera lovers and opera newcomers to be immersed into the melodies written by some of classical music's most famous composers.

Conductors:

· Christofer Macatsoris

· Audrey Saint-Gil

· David Antony Lofton

· Richard A. Raub

· Robert Kahn, guest conductor

There will be multiple opportunities for audiences to see this concert throughout the region:

· November 12 and 13, 2021 at Perelman Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

· November 14, 2021 at The Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University

· November 20, 2021 at Central Bucks South High School in Warrington, Bucks County

· November 30, 2021 at Centennial Hall at The Haverford School