Temple University Presents World Premiere of SOMEWHERE, a Thrilling Sci-Fi Story About Climate Change

If the insects disappeared, what else would we lose? SOMEWHERE, a world premiere by acclaimed playwright Marisela Treviño Orta, looks at a not too distant future to explore what it means to live, create, and fall in love when the future of all human society is uncertain.

Commissioned and produced by Temple Theaters, and supported by the David Steele Playwright Residency Fund, SOMEWHERE will play at The Randall Theater, 2020 N. 13th Street on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, January 29 - February 9 (opening night Jan. 31).

Directed by Temple Faculty member Lindsay Goss, SOMEWHERE has been commissioned to feature the talents of the graduate level acting core of Temple's MFA Acting Ensemble, comprised of Gabriel Elmore, Catherine Flanagan, Madeleine Garcia, Terrance Livingston, Garrett McCord, and Parker Sera. Tickets are available at: http://bit.ly/2wtb1QT

The heartfelt and intensely engaging "pre-apocalyptic" story follows an entomologist and her brother as they try to chart what may be the last migration of a group of monarch butterflies. When the siblings mission collides with a small camp of people on a truffle farm in the Pacific Northwest, they are forced to reconcile their differences amidst increasingly perilous circumstances. The play is indicative of Orta's multi-award winning work that often bends to the fantastical, bringing in elements of myth and magic.

The Department of Theater's Playwright Residency Program, generously funded by Temple Alum David G. Steele (FOX '91) is uniquely structured to support playwrights and their work. Resident artists are encouraged to create work of size and scale often not easily accommodated in professional regional theater production. They also have the opportunity to write for a known ensemble of actors to create pieces suited to the strengths of the company.

Temple Theaters is deeply committed to fostering new work and very excited to be presenting Orta's newest piece in an effort to keep introducing students and new audiences to the beauty of contemporary theater.





