Temple Theaters Presents LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Musical Adaptation

Ever made a pact with yourself to swear off relationships, only to have it come back to bite you big me? Two- me Tony nominee Alex Timbers ( Peter and the Starcatcher ) and Obie winner Michael Friedman ( Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson ) spin a classic comedy about the struggle of being young, bold, rich, handsome, and... celibate.

Directed by Peter Reynolds (Mauckingbird Theatre Co.), this musical adapta on of a classic Shakespeare comedy makes its way to Temple University after a successful run at the Delacorte Theatre in New York City. Music Theatre Interna onal called it, "Smart, sexy, outrageous and irreverent... a madcap celebrafion of true love and coming of age... an infecfious pop score... a fresh, clever, and outrageously fun modernized classic." " It is incomprehensible that anyone could walk away not liking it," says Theater Mania.

Produced by Temple Theaters, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST: THE MUSICAL will play at The Tomlinson Theater, 1301 W. Norris Street on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, February 20 - February 28 (opening night Feb. 21). Tickets are available at: h p://bit.ly/2GO9OcB

With Music Direc on by Patrick Tice-Carroll, the cast features students from Temple University's renowned Theater Department, including Jordan Chall, Lauren Esser, Tyler Lord, and Samantha Mautner.

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST weaves a sa rical tale of four college friends who swear to a life of secluded celibacy for three years to read philosophy and watch TED Talks. However, their noble convic ons are tested when four eligible ladies show up at their class reunion. Conflicted and desperate, the characters sing their way to earthly delights-or heavenly purity. LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST is a gut-bus ng sa re that challenges the norms of what it is to be human, and what it takes to try to become your best self.





