THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Be Performed by Summer Spotlight Academy Students

Thirty students enrolled in Star of the Day's summer musical theatre intensive will present 4 performances of The Wizard of Oz. L. Frank Baum's beloved story of a young girl's adventure in a magical land has been entertaining audiences for over a century. MGM's blockbuster 1939 film adaptation, featuring the timeless songs of Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, along with the brilliant instrumental music of Herbert Stothart, elevated the popular novel to even greater heights. This stage adaptation, featuring the characters and celebrated songs from the film, brings the wondrous Land of Oz to life in a jubilant theatrical experience.

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no "nerve." Their journey to happiness - and self-awareness - is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

The show will feature both Gabriella Montero and Mia Moyer sharing the role of Dorothy. Also featured are TJ Seislove as The Tin Man, Kent Harris as The Scarecrow, Jack Warnke as The Lion, Isabella Oviedo as The Wicked Witch, Izzy Robbins as Glinda, John Roberts as Toto, Cameron Smith as The Professor, Beckett Schuster as The Wizard/Voice of Oz, Ryla Roberts as Auntie Em, and Jack Ruch as Uncle Henry. The ensemble is made up of strong vocalists and dancers who will portray various munchkins, ozians, jitterbugs, flying monkeys, and winkies.

The camp co-directors Kirsten Almeida and Phillip Wallens spend three weeks rehearsing with the campers while also teaching music, theatre, and dance classes.

Tickets are on sale and selling fast! Performances are Friday, August 18th at 7pm (Gabriella Montero), Saturday, August 19th at 3pm (Gabriella Montero), Saturday, August 20th at 7pm (Mia Moyer), and Sunday, August 20th at 3pm (Mia Moyer). It is assigned seating so purchasing tickets online is recommended. Tickets will be available at the door, cash only, 30 minutes prior to showtime. All tickets are $15 (plus fees.) All performances take place at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street. Emmaus, PA. There is plenty of free parking and the building is accessible.

