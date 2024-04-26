Cast Set for ASSASSINS at Town & Country Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Town & Country Players is pleased to announce the cast of their upcoming musical, ASSASSINS, opening on July 12th!

The cast includes Chris Serpico (The Proprietor/Radio Announcer), Keith Beecham (Leon Czolgosz), Jack Prisco (Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald), John DiFernando (John Wilkes Booth), J. Ryan Harmer (Giuseppe Zangara), Casey Lynch (John Hinckley Jr), Jim Moore (Sam Byck), Jason Herbert (Charles Guiteau), Stephanie Weidner (Sarah Jane Moore), Erin Markham (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Mark Kate Prisco (Emma Goldman) and Joe Gregor (David Herold). Rounding out the ensemble is Jennifer Ahr, Elizabeth Susswein, A.J. Thompson, and Gerry Hehir.

ASSASSINS lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

ASSASSINS is directed by Nancy Ridgeway and produced by Annamarie Hughes and Nancy Vanderzwan. Music direction is provided by Joe Nappi. The book was written by John Weidman, and music and lyrics were written by Stephen Sondheim.

Performances are July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8 PM and July 14, 20, 21 and 27 at 2 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via our website at https://townandcountryplayers.org/shows--events-2024.html#Assassins

Play Broadway Games