THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL And More Coming Up At Kimmel Center This December

Kimmel Center has announced its December 2019 programming - ranging from holiday favorites like the FREE Tuba Christmas and FREE Silent Night Sing-In; to family-friendly, seasonal programming like Charlie Brown and Cirque Dreams: Holidaze. We are presenting the Philadelphia premiere of The SpongeBob Musical, as well as renowned artists known for jazz, cabaret, spoken word, and more.

NEW THIS YEAR - Gospel on the Plaza, a series of FREE Gospel performances by Philadelphia choirs on the Commonwealth Plaza stage throughout the holiday season. Performances begin Saturday, November 30 and run through Sunday, December 22. All hour-long concerts will be full of Gospel favorites and sounds of the seasons, featuring local choirs every week. Choirs to be announced.

See the full lineup below:

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

December 3, 2019 • Verizon Hall

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is proud to present the reunited Béla Fleck & The Flecktones. The original lineup of the quartet, led by 16-time Grammy Award-winning banjoist/composer Béla Fleck, will grace the Verizon Hall stage on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. For the performance, Fleck will be joined by Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, percussionist/Drumitarist Roy "Future Man" Wooten, and bassist Victor Wooten.

The SpongeBob Musical

December 3 - 15, 2019 • Forrest Theatre

The critically-acclaimed, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, declared "BRILLIANT!" by The New York Times, will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Forrest Theatre as part of Broadway Philadelphia, presented by the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

A Soulful Christmas

December 10, 2019 • Verizon Hall

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is delighted to announce the return of A Soulful Christmas in Verizon Hall on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. For its 7th consecutive year, the event will continue the tradition of honoring a remarkable gospel leader; this year's honoree is the nationally-recognized, award-winning gospel pioneer, Bishop Norman Hutchins. The event will be hosted by Philadelphia radio icons: WDAS' Patty Jackson, WRNB's Dyana Williams, and WNAP's Fred Blain.

Martha Graham Cracker in LASHED BUT NOT LEASHED

December 12, 2019 • Perelman Theater

On Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus will proudly present Martha Graham Cracker in her smash hit show, Lashed But Not Leashed. Lashed But Not Leashed is an original 11-song musical that was born as part of the Kimmel Center Theater Residency program. Lashed But Not Leashed premiered in the Kimmel's intimate SEI Innovation Studio in 2017 and has toured to sold-out houses at Joe's Pub (New York) and the Guthrie Theatre (Minneapolis). But on December 12, for one night only, the show will move upstairs to the grandeur of the Perelman Theater - and all of the original songs will be available that night as Martha's very first album, Lashed But Not Leashed, is unveiled for the first time.

Rachael & Vilray

December 13, 2019 • Perelman Theater

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus welcomes Lake Street Dive legendary front woman, singer/songwriter Rachael Price and Brooklyn composer/singer/guitarist, Vilray, for an intimate performance of their debut album Rachael & Vilray at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Rachael & Vilray are a duo that grew from a shared reverence for the pop music of the 1930s and 40s and its wide range of emotions.

Rupi Kaur

December 14, 2019 • Merriam Theater

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus presents, in association with AEG, #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of collections of poetry, Rupi Kaur, to the Merriam Theater on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. In this live poetry reading, Kaur will candidly explore themes ranging from love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, migration, and revolution.

Tuba Christmas

December 15, 2019 • Commonwealth Plaza

One of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' most popular annual holiday events, Tuba Christmas returns to the Commonwealth Plaza on Sunday, December 15, 2019, for two performances at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to experience over 100 regional tuba, sousaphone, and euphonium musicians coming together to put on a show for all ages, covering recognizable and cherished holiday classics. 2019 marks the 46th anniversary for Tuba Christmas concerts and events, which are presented during the holiday season all over the world.

Silent Night Sing-In

December 16, 2019 • Commonwealth Plaza

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus presents the second annual Silent Night Sing-In, a FREE event in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza on Monday, December 16, 2019. Singers and diverse ensembles from across the Greater Philadelphia region are invited to join together for the region's largest "sing-in" of the holiday classics "Silent Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful." Philadelphia composer/conductor John Conahan will be onsite to lead singers in new arrangements of these beloved melodies that are easy to learn for any musical skill level.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

December 20 - 21, 2019 • Merriam Theater

Just in time for the holiday season, everyone's favorite Peanuts television special comes to life on stage at the Kimmel Center's Merriam Theater on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2019. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage! celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family joins Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze

December 26 - 29, 2019 • Merriam Theater

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live family holiday spectacular to Philadelphia December 26 - 29, 2019, at the Merriam Theater on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus for eight unforgettable performances during the holiday season. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!





